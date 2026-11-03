Manchester woman busted for dwi during overnight route 35 traffic stop in wall

A 1:52 a.m. traffic stop leads to a drunken driving charge.

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. – A 31-year-old Manchester Township woman was arrested on a drunken driving allegation early Tuesday morning following a traffic stop on State Highway 35 in Wall Township.

Dania Cantemoya, 31, of Manchester, was stopped at approximately 1:52 a.m. October 27 and arrested by Patrolwoman Julia Cutolo, according to the Wall Township Police Department.

Cantemoya was processed and released in accordance with New Jersey’s John’s Law procedures.

Early-Morning Route 35 Stop Leads to DWI Charge

The arrest occurred along State Highway 35, one of the major roads passing through Wall Township.

Police did not disclose what prompted the traffic stop, whether any field sobriety testing was performed or what evidence supported the charge.

Driver Released Following Police Processing

Cantemoya was released after processing under John’s Law, which includes safeguards concerning the release of people arrested for suspected impaired driving.

The DWI allegation remains subject to court proceedings and has not been proven.