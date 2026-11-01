Manhattan discount store sells $50k powerball ticket

One lucky ticket turns an Eighth Avenue discount shop into a $50,000 payday.

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Someone who picked up a Powerball ticket at a Manhattan discount store is sitting on a $50,000 prize after Wednesday night’s drawing, giving one New York City lottery player a major payday while the national jackpot continues climbing toward $1 billion.

The winning ticket was sold at 99 Discount Store Lin, located at 370 Eighth Avenue in Manhattan, according to the New York Lottery. The ticket landed the game’s $50,000 third-tier prize in the October 28 drawing.

The winning numbers were 11, 13, 16, 47 and 60, with 13 drawn as the red Powerball. The Power Play multiplier was 2X, although the lottery’s announcement identified the Manhattan ticket as a $50,000 winner.

Manhattan Discount Store Lands Major Powerball Prize

The Eighth Avenue discount shop became the latest New York City retailer to sell a significant lottery-winning ticket.

The $50,000 prize is awarded to tickets matching four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball, falling just one white-ball match short of the game’s second-tier $1 million prize.

The New York Lottery did not disclose when the ticket was purchased or whether the prize had been claimed.

The Manhattan ticket was the one third-prize winner identified in the lottery’s announcement for Wednesday’s drawing.

Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $760 Million for Saturday

While the Manhattan ticket delivered a substantial prize, the national Powerball jackpot continued its climb after no ticket matched all six numbers Wednesday night.

According to the New York Lottery’s official results, the estimated jackpot for Saturday, October 31, reached $760 million, with an estimated cash option of $326 million before taxes.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

Players select five numbers from 1 through 69 and a separate red Powerball from 1 through 26.

The game also offers a Power Play option that can multiply qualifying non-jackpot prizes.

For New Yorkers checking their Wednesday tickets, the Manhattan winner is another reminder that a ticket doesn’t need to match all six numbers to deliver a major cash prize.

New York Lottery Continues Funding Public Schools

The New York Lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion to public education during the state’s 2025-2026 fiscal year.

The agency describes itself as North America’s largest and most profitable lottery operation, with revenue supporting public schools throughout New York.

Anyone experiencing gambling-related problems can find confidential assistance through New York’s gambling support services or by calling 1-877-846-7369.

For the player holding the winning Manhattan ticket, the immediate prize is $50,000. Meanwhile, Saturday’s massive $760 million jackpot gives Powerball players another drawing to watch.