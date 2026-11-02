Manhunt Underway for Franklinville Fugitive Accused of Killing Girlfriend Inside Porchtown Road Home

Police say Ricardo Ferrera, 32, drove off after the shooting that killed Christina Cruz, 30, in the early hours of Monday

WOODBURY, NJ – A Franklinville man is wanted for murder after his girlfriend was shot to death inside a Franklin Township home early Monday morning. Gloucester County Prosecutor Andrew B. Johns announced that 32-year-old Ricardo A. Ferrera is being sought in the killing of 30-year-old Christina Cruz.

According to documents filed in the case, Franklin Township Police responded to a Porchtown Road residence at 12:36 a.m. on November 2 after reports of a shooting.

Gunshots Heard From Upstairs

A witness who had been upstairs at the home told police they heard gunshots and rushed downstairs. They found Cruz lying in the living room.

That witness told investigators Ferrera had been arguing with Cruz about two hours before the shooting. A second witness, who was in a first-floor bedroom, reported hearing the argument, followed by two gunshots and a thud.

Suspect Fled in a Vehicle

The first witness told police that Ferrera drove away after the shooting. His whereabouts remain unknown.

Charges and Suspect Description

Ferrera is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and certain persons not to have a weapon. The charges are allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Authorities describe him as a Hispanic male, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall and 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees him or has information on where he may be should not approach him and should contact the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office or call 911 immediately.

For more on Gloucester County crime and Franklin Township developments, stay with Shore News Network. See more New Jersey crime coverage and murder investigation updates. Court information is available through the New Jersey Judiciary.