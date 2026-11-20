A 16-year-old went to police with his guardians and reported that he had been offered money for sex. Barry Yeager is being held in the Salem County jail.

MANTUA TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A Mantua Township man has been charged with soliciting a 16-year-old for prostitution after the teen reported it to police, the Mantua Township Police Department said.

On Sunday, the 16-year-old Mantua Township resident went to police headquarters with his legal guardians. He reported that he had been asked to engage in sexual activity in exchange for money.

What is alleged: A 16-year-old reported to Mantua police on Sunday that he was offered money for sex.

Police identified the suspect as Barry Yeager of Mantua Township.

Yeager is charged with second-degree soliciting a person under 18 for prostitution and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was taken to the Salem County Correctional Facility, and the investigation is continuing.

Investigators identified the suspect as Barry Yeager, also a Mantua Township resident, police said.

Yeager was charged with soliciting a person under 18 for prostitution, a second-degree crime, and with endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken to the Salem County Correctional Facility.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Detective Sgt. Robert Layton is handling the case.

Yeager is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the Mantua Township Police Department.

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Sources: Mantua Township Police Department