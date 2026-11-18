New Jersey’s marriage law bans unions with aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, but not first cousins. Assemblyman Paul Kanitra wants to close that gap, which state lawmakers have left alone for generations.

TRENTON, N.J. — In New Jersey, a person cannot marry a parent, grandparent, sibling, aunt, uncle, niece or nephew. A first cousin is another matter. Nothing in state law stops that marriage.

Assemblyman Paul Kanitra (R-Ocean, Monmouth) wants to change that. On Monday he introduced Assembly Bill A5818, which would add first cousins to the list of relatives New Jersey residents are barred from marrying or joining in a civil union. Kanitra is hoping the New Jersey Democrats will support his bill and help him get it to the governor’s desk.

Governor Mikie Sherrill has never commented on whether or not she supports marriage between first cousins. In her home state of Virginia, marriage between cousins is also legal.

Under the bill, a marriage or civil union between first cousins would be “absolutely void.” The ban would apply only to marriages entered into after the law takes effect, so existing cousin marriages would stand.

New Jersey Assemblyman Paul Kanitra. Assemblyman Paul Kanitra introduced a bill to add first cousins to the list of relatives New Jersey residents are barred from marrying.

The bill also clarifies that anyone who lies to a marriage licensing officer about their relationship could face other penalties on top of perjury. Perjury is a third-degree crime in New Jersey, punishable by three to five years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

Republican Assemblymen Erik Peterson, Gerry Scharfenberger, Erik Simonsen and Greg McGuckin and Assemblywoman Vicky Flynn signed on as co-sponsors.

United States Map showing the laws regarding cousins marrying each other.

According to the bill’s sponsors, about 30 states, a majority of the country, ban first-cousin marriage. New Jersey is not one of them.

A Law Lawmakers Rewrote but Never Fixed

The gap is not for lack of attention to the statute. Lawmakers rewrote the same section of New Jersey’s marriage law in 2021, when they banned all marriages involving anyone under 18 and made New Jersey one of the first states to outlaw child marriage outright. That overhaul left the list of forbidden relatives untouched, with first cousins still missing.

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Cousin marriage was legal in every state before the Civil War. Bans spread in the decades after, as states moved to uphold religious morality and social order and, later, under the influence of the eugenics movement, according to historians who study marriage law. New Jersey never joined that wave, and its prohibited relatives have stopped at aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Other states have recently moved in the other direction. Tennessee, which had allowed first cousins to marry, banned the practice in 2024 after its Republican-led legislature sent the measure to the governor.

The health concern behind cousin bans is genetic. First cousins share about 12.5% of their DNA. That raises the chance that both parents carry the same harmful recessive gene and pass it to a child, leading to inherited disorders, intellectual disabilities and other serious conditions.

The most cited research on the question came in 2002 from a task force convened by the National Society of Genetic Counselors. The group found that children of first cousins face a 1.7% to 2.8% higher risk of birth defects and serious genetic disease than the roughly 3% to 4% risk faced by children of unrelated parents. That roughly doubles the baseline risk.

Robin Bennett, the genetic counselor who led that study, has said the added risk is comparable to a woman giving birth at 40 instead of in her 20s or 30s. She also said fears about cousin marriage have often outrun the science.

“Because of widespread misconceptions about the actual level of risk to offspring, some of these pregnancies are terminated and other couples suffer a lot of needless anxiety,” Bennett said when the University of Washington released the findings.

The risks rise in communities where cousin marriage has been practiced across many generations, because couples may be related through several family lines and share far more than 12.5% of their DNA.

Kanitra’s bill has been introduced in an Assembly where Democrats hold a 57-23 majority, and Republican-sponsored bills often never get a committee hearing in Trenton.

Sources: New Jersey Assembly