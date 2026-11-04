Maryland 7-eleven sells record $181k lottery ticket

An Elkridge convenience store lands the largest World Championship Poker progressive jackpot awarded so far.

ELKRIDGE, MD – An early-morning lottery ticket purchase at a Maryland 7-Eleven turned into a $181,891 jackpot Monday, bringing a massive FAST PLAY prize to a convenience store in Howard County. The ticket hit the progressive jackpot in the World Championship Poker game, setting a new prize record for the game’s current series of winning jackpots.

The Maryland Lottery announced that the ticket was sold Monday, November 2, at the 7-Eleven located at 6510 Washington Boulevard in Elkridge. The jackpot was the largest awarded among the game’s first 10 progressive jackpot prizes.

The Howard County store will also collect a $1,000 retailer bonus for selling the ticket. The $181,891 prize represents the 10th of 15 progressive jackpots available through World Championship Poker, leaving five of the game’s original jackpot prizes not yet awarded at the time of the announcement.

Elkridge 7-Eleven Lands Record FAST PLAY Jackpot

The winning ticket was purchased during the early morning hours Monday at the Washington Boulevard convenience store.

According to the Maryland Lottery, the World Championship Poker FAST PLAY game begins with a progressive jackpot of $40,000.

The top prize increases with ticket sales until a jackpot-winning ticket is sold, allowing the payout to grow well beyond its starting amount.

By Monday morning, the progressive prize had climbed to $181,891, making it the largest of the 10 jackpots awarded so far in the game.

The previous nine progressive jackpots had all been smaller, according to the lottery’s announcement.

In addition to the progressive jackpot, World Championship Poker offers 11 other prize levels ranging from $5 to $5,000.

Howard County Store Collects $1,000 Lottery Bonus

The $181,891 lottery ticket also brings a financial reward to the business that sold it.

The Elkridge 7-Eleven will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the progressive jackpot-winning ticket.

Unlike traditional drawing games such as Powerball and Mega Millions, Maryland Lottery FAST PLAY tickets reveal their results without requiring players to wait for a scheduled drawing.

Progressive jackpot games feature prizes that grow through ticket sales, creating opportunities for larger payouts between jackpot hits.

For World Championship Poker, the latest winning ticket pushed the game’s record payout above $181,000.

The Maryland Lottery’s announcement did not identify the purchaser or disclose additional information about the ticket transaction beyond its early-morning sale.

$181,891 Lottery Ticket Carries 182-Day Claim Deadline

The holder of the winning ticket has 182 days from the November 2 purchase date to claim the jackpot.

The prize must be claimed at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore, according to the agency.

Information about claiming prizes and available FAST PLAY games can be found on the Maryland Lottery’s official website.