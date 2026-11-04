Maryland bay bridge to shut down eastbound span sunday, drivers warned of major delays

A 14-hour closure for the Bay Bridge Run will squeeze traffic into one lane in each direction and force detours near Stevensville.

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Drivers heading to or from Maryland’s Eastern Shore this Sunday could face significant traffic delays when the Chesapeake Bay Bridge shuts down its entire eastbound span for the annual Bay Bridge Run. The closure will begin shortly after midnight November 8 and continue until approximately 2 p.m., forcing traffic in both directions onto the westbound bridge.

The Maryland Transportation Authority announced the temporary shutdown to accommodate runners and walkers crossing the Chesapeake Bay Bridge between Anne Arundel and Queen Anne’s counties. The closure is weather permitting, and officials are urging motorists to plan their trips carefully.

During the shutdown, the westbound span will carry traffic in both directions, with one lane dedicated to eastbound vehicles and another to westbound vehicles. The center lane will generally remain closed, although transportation officials may open it intermittently to help relieve westbound congestion. MDTA+1

Bay Bridge Eastbound Closure Begins Just After Midnight Sunday

The eastbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge is scheduled to close at approximately 12:01 a.m. Sunday, November 8, and remain closed until about 2 p.m.

The closure will allow participants in the annual Bay Bridge Run to cross the span on foot during the 6.2-mile event.

Runners and walkers will travel from the western shore across the bridge toward Stevensville, finishing at the Chesapeake Bay Business Park.

The event is being coordinated by the Maryland Transportation Authority in partnership with Anne Arundel and Queen Anne’s counties.

Although the bridge will remain open to vehicles using the westbound span, drivers should expect substantial congestion because normal traffic capacity will be reduced.

Transportation officials are recommending travel before 6 a.m. or after 6 p.m. to avoid the worst anticipated delays.

Route 50 and Route 8 Detours Will Affect Eastern Shore Traffic

The bridge closure will also trigger several ramp shutdowns and temporary detours near Stevensville.

The off-ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 50 to Maryland Route 8 will be closed during the event.

Motorists traveling eastbound who need Route 8 will be directed to continue to the Thompson Creek Road exit, then travel westbound on Maryland Route 835 to reach the traffic signal at Route 8.

The on-ramp from Maryland Route 8 to westbound U.S. Route 50 will also be closed.

Drivers attempting to reach westbound Route 50 from Route 8 will be directed along Maryland Route 18 toward the roundabout at Castle Marina Road, where they can access the highway.

Residents traveling westbound may also approach Route 50 using Duke Street or Castle Marina Road.

Queen Anne’s County officials have warned of increased law enforcement activity and traffic disruptions around the race route. MDTA+1

Drivers Urged to Avoid Peak Travel Hours Sunday

The Maryland Transportation Authority expects substantial delays throughout Sunday, including possible congestion after the eastbound span is scheduled to reopen.

Motorists are advised to avoid the bridge during the event when possible, particularly during the morning and early afternoon hours.

The transportation authority recommends crossing before 6 a.m. or waiting until after 6 p.m., although those times are guidance rather than guarantees of clear traffic.

Real-time traffic conditions will be available through Baybridge.com and the Bay Bridge information line at 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726).

Drivers can also follow the Maryland Transportation Authority on X for updates about major incidents and changing traffic patterns.

The agency is reminding drivers that all scheduled operations depend on weather conditions, which could affect the planned closure.

Bay Bridge Run Brings Thousands of Participants to Eastern Shore

The November 8 event will bring runners, walkers and spectators to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and surrounding Eastern Shore communities.

Participants will cross the eastbound span before continuing toward the finish line in the Chesapeake Bay Business Park.

Post-race activities will take place in Stevensville, with festivities expected to conclude around 2 p.m.

According to Queen Anne’s County officials, the event depends on conditions that permit two-way traffic on the westbound span. If weather makes those operations unsafe, the race could be canceled. Queen Anne’s County, MD+1

For drivers planning trips between the Baltimore-Washington region, Annapolis and the Eastern Shore, Sunday’s closure could be one of the weekend’s most significant travel disruptions.

The eastbound span is expected to reopen by 2 p.m., but motorists should monitor official traffic reports before departing.