Maryland couple wins $50k lottery prize, celebrates with an italian sub

After more than 40 years of marriage, a Kingsville couple says their lottery windfall won’t change a thing—not even their lunch plans.

KINGSVILLE, MD – A Baltimore County couple just won $50,000 playing the Maryland Lottery, but don’t expect a fancy vacation, a new car or an expensive dinner. After more than four decades of marriage, the Kingsville husband and wife have decided the perfect celebration is an Italian cold cut sub.

The couple claimed the $50,000 top prize on a Gold Bar Bingo 7th Edition scratch-off Monday, October 19, at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. The wife purchased the winning $5 ticket at the Shell gas station at 9005 Belair Road in Nottingham, but asked her husband to handle the prize claim.

The couple plans to put every dollar of their winnings into the bank and continue living exactly as they did before. Their unusually modest reaction to a five-figure windfall has turned an ordinary scratch-off win into a memorable lottery story.

Forty Years of Marriage and One $50K Lottery Ticket

According to the Maryland Lottery, the wife was the one who purchased the winning Gold Bar Bingo ticket.

But when the time came to claim the prize, she turned to her husband.

“What’s mine is his and what’s his is mine,” she told Lottery officials during their visit to Baltimore.

The couple has been married for more than 40 years and said their winnings won’t bring any significant changes to their lifestyle.

Instead of booking a vacation or planning a lavish celebration, they settled on a considerably simpler reward.

“We’re going to get an Italian cold cut sub and go on with life as it was,” the husband said.

He added that life was already good before the lottery prize came along.

The wife described the win as “a miracle” and expressed gratitude for the unexpected financial boost.

“We are very appreciative,” she said.

Her previous largest lottery prize was approximately $2,000, won several years earlier.

The latest ticket increased that personal record dramatically, delivering a $50,000 top prize without changing the couple’s outlook on life.

Nottingham Shell Station Sells Winning Gold Bar Bingo Ticket

The winning scratch-off was purchased at the Shell gas station located at 9005 Belair Road in Nottingham, Baltimore County.

The retailer will receive a $500 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the top-prize ticket.

The couple’s winning game was Gold Bar Bingo 7th Edition, a $5 scratch-off that launched in July.

The game began with seven $50,000 top prizes, and the Kingsville couple’s win marked the second top prize claimed.

That left five $50,000 top prizes available as of the Lottery’s October 20 announcement.

The game also had six remaining $10,000 prizes, along with tens of thousands of smaller prizes ranging from $5 to $5,000.

Players can review current prize availability through the Lottery’s official scratch-off listings, since remaining prize counts change as tickets are sold and claimed.

A $50K Windfall With No Plans for Big Spending

While many lottery winners talk about major purchases or dream vacations, the Kingsville couple made it clear that they have no intention of changing their daily routine.

Their entire $50,000 prize is headed into the bank.

The celebratory meal, meanwhile, will be an Italian cold cut sub rather than an expensive restaurant dinner.

The couple’s story offers an unusual ending to a major lottery win: a substantial financial cushion, a simple lunch and a return to the life they already enjoy.

For the longtime married pair, the money is welcome, but the prize won’t change their priorities.