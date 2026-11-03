Maryland Cyclist, 67, Killed After Ride On Bus Strikes Him on Rockville Road

A late-night bicycle ride ends in tragedy as police investigate a fatal bus collision.

ROCKVILLE, MD – A 67-year-old Rockville man has died after being struck by a Montgomery County Ride On bus while riding his bicycle along North Horners Lane, police announced Tuesday. The victim survived the initial collision but died at a hospital three days later from his injuries.

The Montgomery County Department of Police identified the victim as Danny Cornell Jackson, 67, of Rockville. The collision occurred Wednesday, October 28, at approximately 10:24 p.m. near the intersection of North Horners Lane and McArthur Drive.

The Ride On bus driver reported a man lying in the roadway, prompting a response from First District officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service personnel. Emergency crews arrived to find Jackson suffering from serious injuries after being struck while riding his bicycle.

Ride On Bus Strikes Cyclist on North Horners Lane

According to the preliminary investigation, Jackson was traveling southbound on North Horners Lane toward McArthur Drive when the Ride On bus struck him.

The collision occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m., bringing police and emergency medical personnel to the Rockville roadway.

The bus driver reported the incident, according to investigators, who have not disclosed what led to the collision.

Authorities have not indicated whether the bus was carrying passengers at the time or whether anyone aboard was injured.

Police also have not released information about the bus’s speed, visibility conditions or whether Jackson was wearing reflective equipment.

The circumstances surrounding the impact remain under investigation.

Rockville Man Dies Three Days After Bus Collision

First responders found Jackson seriously injured in the roadway and arranged for his transportation to an area hospital.

He remained hospitalized following the October 28 collision but died Saturday, October 31, from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Montgomery County Police Department released Jackson’s identity Tuesday as detectives continued investigating the circumstances of his death.

The department’s announcement did not provide additional information about his injuries or specify whether investigators had interviewed passengers or other witnesses.

No charges or traffic citations were announced in connection with the collision.

Montgomery County Police Investigating Fatal Bicycle Crash

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit are leading the investigation into the fatal crash.

The specialized unit examines serious and deadly traffic collisions to determine how they occurred and whether any contributing factors were involved.

Investigators are seeking information from anyone who witnessed the collision or observed events leading up to the bus striking Jackson.

Witnesses can contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620 or email crunit@montgomerycountymd.gov.

The deadly crash involved a county-operated Ride On bus, part of Montgomery County’s public transportation system serving Rockville and surrounding communities.

Authorities have not announced any findings regarding responsibility for the collision, and the investigation remains active.