Maryland homecoming turns into $150k powerball windfall for alaska man

A hospital IT director who never misses a chance to play the lottery while traveling scored a six-figure prize during a visit home.

NORTH BEACH, MD – An Alaska man who returned to Maryland to visit his parents turned a routine family trip into a $150,021 Powerball payday after buying a ticket at a Calvert County convenience store. The former Maryland resident was already on his way to another state for work when his parents encouraged him to check the ticket.

The winner, who now works as an IT director at a hospital in Alaska, purchased his Powerball ticket at Fastop, located at 8834 Chesapeake Avenue in North Beach. He had been visiting his parents in Baltimore when news reports about the growing Powerball jackpot caught his attention.

He claimed the $150,021 prize Monday, October 19, at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. The unexpected windfall comes years after he and his wife left the East Coast for a quieter life in an Alaskan wilderness community.

Maryland Visit Leads to Six-Figure Powerball Win

According to the Maryland Lottery, the man has a longstanding habit of purchasing lottery tickets whenever he travels.

His work as a hospital IT director frequently takes him away from home, creating opportunities to play lottery games in different states.

During a recent trip to Maryland, he spent several days visiting his parents in Baltimore.

After watching news coverage about the increasing Powerball jackpot, he decided to buy a ticket.

The purchase took him to Fastop at 8834 Chesapeake Avenue in North Beach, a community along the Chesapeake Bay in Calvert County.

At the time, the ticket was simply another entry in a familiar travel tradition.

He had no idea it would soon be worth more than $150,000.

Parents’ Reminder Reveals Winning Ticket During Business Trip

After visiting Maryland, the Alaska resident traveled to St. Louis for work.

His parents, however, had not forgotten about the Powerball ticket he purchased during his visit.

They encouraged him to use the Maryland Lottery app to check whether he had won anything.

When he scanned or checked the ticket through the app, he discovered a prize worth $150,021.

The amount was large enough to leave him stunned.

“Ecstatic with winning a year’s salary!” he said during his October 19 visit to Lottery headquarters.

The Lottery’s announcement did not specify the exact number combination or prize tier that produced the $150,021 payout.

For the traveling IT director, the result was a remarkable payoff from a ticket purchased during a brief visit to his home state.

Alaska Winner Plans Real Estate Investments With Powerball Money

The winner already has a long-term plan for his unexpected fortune.

Rather than focusing on a major vacation or luxury purchase, he told Maryland Lottery officials he intends to invest in real estate.

His goal is to build assets and strengthen his financial security for the years ahead.

The approach reflects the lifestyle changes he and his wife made several years ago when they left the fast-paced Eastern Seaboard for Alaska.

He accepted a position as an IT director at a hospital in one of the state’s more remote communities, trading the bustle of the East Coast for a quieter setting.

Despite living thousands of miles away, he continues to return to Maryland to visit relatives.