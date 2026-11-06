Maryland lottery brings prize giveaways to six huge november sports events

The Maryland Lottery is bringing prizes, games and ticket sales to Ravens home games, college football matchups and a major Chesapeake Bay running event throughout November.

BALTIMORE, MD – Football fans across Maryland have more than touchdowns to look forward to this November. The Maryland Lottery is hitting stadiums, tailgate areas and special events across the state, giving visitors opportunities to spin a prize wheel, pick up giveaways and purchase lottery tickets.

The Maryland Lottery announced Thursday, November 5, that its November events calendar includes Baltimore Ravens home games, college football matchups at Morgan State University, the University of Maryland and Towson University, and the Bay Bridge Run Expo in Crownsville.

The appearances begin Thursday at RavensWalk outside M&T Bank Stadium, with additional stops scheduled through November 21. Fans attending the events can visit the Lottery’s promotional booths during designated hours, although activities and ticket sales may vary by location.

Ravens Fans Get Two Chances to Visit Maryland Lottery Booth

The first event takes place Thursday, November 5, outside M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, where the Ravens are scheduled to host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lottery representatives will set up at RavensWalk, the pregame gathering area outside the stadium, from 4:15 p.m. until 7:15 p.m.

Visitors can stop by the booth to spin the Lottery’s promotional wheel for a prize and purchase lottery tickets.

The Lottery will return to RavensWalk on Monday, November 16, when Baltimore is scheduled to face the Los Angeles Chargers.

That appearance is also scheduled for 4:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., giving fans another opportunity to participate before the game.

Both appearances are part of the agency’s ongoing effort to bring promotional activities directly to major sporting events.

Bay Bridge Run Expo Brings Lottery Prizes to Crownsville

The November schedule includes a stop away from the football field.

On Saturday, November 7, Maryland Lottery representatives will visit the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds in Crownsville for the Bay Bridge Run Packet Pick Up & Expo.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., one day before participants take part in the Bay Bridge Run.

Runners and other visitors stopping by to collect race materials can visit the Lottery booth and spin the promotional wheel for a prize.

The event brings the Lottery to a gathering centered on one of Maryland’s most recognizable landmarks, the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

Morgan State and Maryland Football Fans Get Lottery Giveaways

College football takes center stage the following weekend, with Maryland Lottery crews scheduled to appear at two games on Saturday, November 14.

At Morgan State University in Baltimore, the Bears are scheduled to host Norfolk State.

Meanwhile, the University of Maryland Terrapins will welcome the Wisconsin Badgers to College Park.

Both games are scheduled for noon kickoffs.

Lottery representatives will be present at both locations from the time stadium gates open until halftime.

Fans can visit the promotional booths and spin the wheel for an opportunity to take home a Lottery prize.

The simultaneous appearances give football fans in Baltimore and Prince George’s County a chance to participate without traveling to another event.

Towson Football Closes Out November Lottery Events

The final announced stop of the month will take place Saturday, November 21, at Towson University.

The Towson Tigers are scheduled to host Elon, with the Maryland Lottery setting up its promotional booth in the Goh Zone.

Representatives will be available from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Fans can visit the booth before the game, take a break from tailgating and spin the wheel for a promotional prize.

The Towson appearance rounds out a November calendar featuring professional football, college athletics and a major regional running event.

Maryland Lottery November Event Schedule

Date Event Location Lottery booth hours Nov. 5 Ravens vs. Jaguars RavensWalk, Baltimore 4:15–7:15 p.m. Nov. 7 Bay Bridge Run Expo Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds, Crownsville 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Nov. 14 Morgan State vs. Norfolk State Morgan State University, Baltimore Gates open–halftime Nov. 14 Maryland vs. Wisconsin University of Maryland, College Park Gates open–halftime Nov. 16 Ravens vs. Chargers RavensWalk, Baltimore 4:15–7:15 p.m. Nov. 21 Towson vs. Elon Towson University, Towson 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Eventgoers should check with the host venues for admission requirements and any scheduling changes.

The Maryland Lottery’s appearances are promotional activities, and participating in a prize-wheel giveaway is separate from purchasing lottery tickets. Lottery purchases are restricted to adults 18 and older.