Maryland man, 25, stabbed to death behind h-mart, suspect arrested hours later

A 25-year-old man died after a dispute turned violent in a Georgia Avenue parking lot, and a Rockville suspect was arrested hours later.

WHEATON, MD – A 31-year-old Rockville man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a 25-year-old Wheaton man was stabbed multiple times during an alleged argument behind an H-Mart grocery store early Monday morning. The victim, identified as David Estrada Fuentes, died at a hospital after police found him wounded in the parking lot.

The fatal stabbing occurred October 26 at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the 12000 block of Georgia Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police. Investigators identified Elder Blanco Zapata as the suspect and said the two men knew each other before the encounter turned violent.

Blanco Zapata was arrested later Monday morning by members of the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force working with county detectives. He was taken into custody after leaving his residence in Rockville and was being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit pending a bond hearing.

Deadly Argument Behind Wheaton Grocery Store

According to Montgomery County police, Fourth District officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service personnel were dispatched to the 12000 block of Georgia Avenue shortly after midnight for a reported stabbing.

Responding officers discovered Estrada Fuentes in the parking lot behind H-Mart, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police immediately began providing medical assistance while awaiting emergency responders.

Fire and rescue personnel transported Estrada Fuentes to an area hospital, where he later died.

Major Crimes Division homicide detectives were called to the scene and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.

Investigators determined that the victim and Blanco Zapata knew each other and had been involved in an argument before the stabbing.

Police did not disclose what sparked the dispute or provide additional details about the relationship between the two men.

The department also did not specify the type of weapon used or whether a knife had been recovered.

U.S. Marshals Arrest Murder Suspect in Rockville

Following the fatal stabbing, Montgomery County homicide detectives worked to identify and locate the person they believed was responsible.

Investigators identified Blanco Zapata, 31, as the suspect.

Later Monday morning, members of the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, working alongside Montgomery County police detectives, arrested Blanco Zapata after he left his Rockville residence.

The arrest came within hours of the incident on Georgia Avenue.

Police announced that Blanco Zapata had been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Estrada Fuentes’ death.

He was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he was awaiting a bond hearing at the time of the department’s October 26 announcement.

The department did not disclose whether Blanco Zapata made any statements to investigators or whether additional charges were being considered.

First-Degree Murder Charge Filed After Fatal Stabbing

Blanco Zapata faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Estrada Fuentes, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Investigators allege that an argument between the two men escalated into the stabbing. The department has not released details about the subject of the dispute or whether other people witnessed the confrontation.

The charge is an allegation, not a conviction. Blanco Zapata is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The case now moves into the judicial process, beginning with a bond hearing. The police announcement did not provide a hearing date or information about legal representation.