A 7-Eleven parking lot phone sale turns into an armed robbery investigation that leads detectives to a stolen handgun modified for automatic fire.

GERMANTOWN, MD – A 26-year-old Maryland man allegedly turned a cellphone purchase into a violent armed robbery, striking the seller in the head with a handgun before stealing two phones and fleeing a Germantown 7-Eleven parking lot. Nearly two weeks later, detectives raided his home and discovered a stolen handgun modified to fire automatically, according to Montgomery County police.

Photo: maryland man accused of beating phone seller with handgun at 7-eleven

The Montgomery County Department of Police identified the suspect as Malcolm Anderson, 26, of Germantown. He was arrested Friday, October 30, following an investigation into the October 17 robbery at a 7-Eleven in the 19700 block of Frederick Road.

Detectives said Anderson arranged to meet the victim at the convenience store to purchase a phone advertised for sale. Instead, investigators allege, he entered the victim’s vehicle, struck the seller with a handgun and stole both the phone being offered for sale and the victim’s personal cellphone.

Cellphone Sale Turns Into Violent Armed Robbery at 7-Eleven

The robbery occurred Saturday, October 17, at approximately 2:09 p.m., when Montgomery County Fifth District officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Frederick Road.

According to investigators, Anderson and the victim had arranged to meet in the store’s parking lot to complete a cellphone transaction.

Photo: maryland man accused of beating phone seller with handgun at 7-eleven

The victim was selling a phone, and Anderson allegedly entered the seller’s vehicle to finalize the purchase.

Police say the encounter suddenly turned violent when Anderson struck the victim in the head with a handgun.

Anderson then allegedly took the phone being sold along with the victim’s personal phone before leaving the parking lot.

The department did not disclose the victim’s age or identity or provide information about the extent of the injuries sustained during the alleged pistol-whipping.

Investigators also did not specify whether the two phones were subsequently recovered.

Detectives Find Stolen Gun Modified for Automatic Fire

Following the robbery, detectives identified Anderson as a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On Friday, October 30, officers executed a search warrant at Anderson’s Germantown residence, where they located him and took him into custody.

Inside the home, investigators recovered a handgun that had previously been reported stolen in Georgia, according to the police department.

Detectives said the weapon had been modified to operate as a fully automatic firearm.

Police also recovered additional items described as having evidentiary value, although the department did not identify those items in its November 4 announcement.

Investigators have not publicly established whether the recovered handgun was the same weapon allegedly used to strike the victim during the robbery.

The discovery added several firearm-related allegations to a case that began with a cellphone transaction in a convenience store parking lot.

Germantown Suspect Faces Armed Robbery and Firearm Charges

Anderson was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit following his arrest.

He was charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm with a felony conviction, possession of a stolen regulated firearm and possession of a rapid-fire trigger activator.

Police said additional related offenses were also filed but did not provide a complete list of those charges.

A rapid-fire trigger activator is a device associated with increasing a firearm’s firing capability. Investigators allege that the handgun recovered during the search had been modified for fully automatic operation.

The department did not disclose when or how the firearm was stolen in Georgia or explain how it allegedly came into Anderson’s possession.

Police also did not release details about any previous felony conviction underlying the firearm-possession charge.

Accused Robber Held Without Bond in Montgomery County

Anderson remained in custody without bond when the Montgomery County Department of Police announced the arrest Wednesday, November 4.

The department did not provide details about his next scheduled court appearance or whether additional charges could be filed.

The investigation began with an alleged armed robbery in a public parking lot and developed into a broader case involving a stolen firearm and an automatic-fire modification.

The circumstances also underscore the potential risks associated with meeting strangers to conduct private sales, particularly when transactions are arranged through informal marketplaces.

Authorities have not announced whether the recovered firearm will undergo additional examination or whether the alleged theft in Georgia is being investigated separately.

Anderson is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.