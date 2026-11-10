Maryland man accused of giving police fake name while wanted on arrest warrant

A routine Cumberland park patrol led to a criminal summons nearly two months later after police say a man tried to conceal his identity.

CUMBERLAND, MD – A Maryland man accused of giving a police officer a false name while he had an active arrest warrant is now facing another criminal charge. The alleged deception happened during a routine patrol of a Cumberland city park in September, but the case caught up with him Sunday when police served a criminal summons.

Andrew James Powell III, 37, of Oldtown, was served with the summons November 8 in connection with an incident dating back to September 12. According to the Cumberland Police Department, Powell allegedly provided a false identity to an officer during a routine park patrol.

Investigators determined that Powell had an active arrest warrant at the time of the original encounter. Police allege the false information was provided to avoid prosecution, leading to a criminal charge of fraudulent identity to avoid prosecution.

Routine Park Patrol Leads to False Identity Allegation

The incident began September 12 when a Cumberland officer was conducting a routine check of a city park.

During the patrol, the officer encountered Powell, who allegedly identified himself using a name that was not his own.

Police said Powell had an outstanding arrest warrant at the time, and investigators concluded that he supplied the false identity in an attempt to avoid being identified as wanted.

Following the encounter, an application for criminal charges was submitted.

The application resulted in a criminal summons, which was subsequently issued for Powell.

Authorities did not identify the park where the original encounter occurred or explain the underlying charges associated with the earlier arrest warrant.

The department also did not say when investigators established that Powell had provided a false name.

Police Serve Criminal Summons Nearly Two Months Later

On Sunday, November 8, officers located Powell and served him with the outstanding criminal summons.

He was charged with fraudulent identity to avoid prosecution and released pending trial.

The department did not disclose his next scheduled court appearance or provide information about the status of the warrant that existed during the September incident.

The case illustrates how an alleged false statement during an ordinary police encounter can lead to a separate criminal investigation.

Previous Cumberland police cases have also involved individuals facing additional charges after officers discovered outstanding warrants during unrelated investigations.

For Powell, an encounter that began during a routine city park patrol has now resulted in another pending criminal proceeding.

The charge remains an allegation, and Powell is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.