Maryland man busted in execution-style murder charge after dc woman, 65, found shot dead

A 65-year-old woman was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound in Southeast DC. Nearly a month later, police have made an arrest.

WASHINGTON, DC – A Maryland man is facing a premeditated first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a 65-year-old woman found unconscious and not breathing on Frederick Douglass Court in Southeast DC last month. The arrest comes nearly four weeks after emergency crews tried unsuccessfully to save the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Maurice Fox, 46, of Fort Washington, Maryland, was arrested Wednesday, November 4, in connection with the October 9 killing of Carol Ann Williams, 65, of Southeast DC. The Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest Thursday, confirming that Fox was taken into custody on a D.C. Superior Court warrant charging him with first-degree murder while armed, premeditated.

The killing occurred in the 1900 block of Frederick Douglass Court, where Seventh District officers responded around 9:45 p.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person. What began as a call for medical assistance quickly became a homicide investigation when officers discovered Williams had suffered a gunshot wound.

Woman Found Unresponsive on Frederick Douglass Court

According to the Metropolitan Police Department’s official arrest announcement, officers arrived on the evening of October 9 and found Williams unconscious, not breathing and suffering from a gunshot wound.

DC Fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene and attempted lifesaving measures, but the 65-year-old woman could not be saved.

She was pronounced dead at the location.

Investigators subsequently identified Williams as a Southeast DC resident and opened a homicide investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Police have not publicly disclosed what led to the shooting, whether Williams knew the accused man or what evidence connected Fox to the killing.

Authorities also have not released details about a suspected motive or whether a firearm was recovered during the investigation.

The woman’s death was among the fatal shootings investigated in Washington, DC, during October.

Fort Washington Man Arrested Nearly Four Weeks After Killing

Detectives continued investigating the case for nearly a month before obtaining an arrest warrant through D.C. Superior Court.

On Wednesday, November 4, Fox was arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed, premeditated.

The charge alleges that the killing was intentional and planned in advance, and that a weapon was involved. Prosecutors must prove those allegations in court.

Police have not disclosed where Fox was arrested or whether additional individuals are being investigated in connection with Williams’ death.

The department’s November 5 announcement also did not provide information about Fox’s initial court appearance or detention status.

The arrest represents a significant development in the investigation, although many details surrounding the fatal shooting remain undisclosed.

Murder Case Moves Into DC Court System

Fox now faces prosecution in D.C. Superior Court on one of the District’s most serious criminal charges.

The Metropolitan Police Department has not released details about the relationship, if any, between Fox and Williams, or the circumstances that brought the accused man to Frederick Douglass Court.

For Williams’ family, the arrest comes nearly a month after the fatal shooting.

The case is the latest involving a Maryland resident accused in a violent crime across the District line, although police have not provided information about Fox’s movements before or after the October 9 killing.

Fox is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.