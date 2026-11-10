Maryland Man Cited Five Times After Repeated Encounters With Cumberland Cops

Police say repeated encounters along Greene Street ended with two criminal trespassing citations and three open-container violations.

CUMBERLAND, MD – A 68-year-old Maryland man had multiple encounters with police during a single day in Cumberland, eventually receiving five citations after officers allegedly found him trespassing at two different locations and violating open-container rules. The enforcement action unfolded Sunday during routine foot patrols in the Greene Street area.

Woodrow Mathew Dean, 68, of Cumberland, was cited November 8 after officers contacted him several times throughout the day. According to the Cumberland Police Department, Dean was observed trespassing and violating local ordinances during the encounters.

By the end of the day, police had issued two criminal citations for trespassing on posted property and three open-container violations. Dean was released pending his trials, according to a department announcement issued Monday.

Repeated Police Encounters Lead to Multiple Citations

The incidents began as Cumberland officers conducted routine foot patrols around Greene Street.

Police said they encountered Dean on several occasions throughout the day and observed conduct they determined violated trespassing restrictions and local ordinances.

Officers eventually issued two criminal citations for trespassing at separate locations.

The department also reported three open-container violations, bringing the total number of cited offenses to five.

Police did not identify the individual properties where the alleged trespassing occurred or explain what led to each encounter.

Authorities also did not specify what the open containers held or whether Dean had previously been warned to leave the properties.

The repeated contacts prompted enforcement action, but the department did not report any violence or injuries associated with the incidents.

Cumberland Man Released Pending Trials

Following the citations, Dean was released pending his court proceedings.

The department did not announce court dates or identify any additional charges stemming from Sunday’s encounters.

The case adds to a series of Cumberland trespassing enforcement incidents involving people accused of entering or remaining on posted property.

The distinction between the allegations is significant: Dean received two criminal trespassing citations, while the three open-container violations were reported as civil citations.

The latest case also highlights how multiple encounters during a single patrol shift can produce separate charges involving different locations.

For Dean, the November 8 incidents now mean pending court proceedings stemming from the police contacts along Greene Street.

All allegations remain subject to judicial review, and Dean is presumed innocent of the criminal charges unless and until proven guilty.