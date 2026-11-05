Maryland Man Found Dead in Rockville Roadway Was Shot in Chest, Police Reveal

First responders initially believed a 33-year-old man lying in the street had been struck by a vehicle, but a gunshot wound turned the investigation into a homicide case.

ROCKVILLE, MD – A man found unresponsive in the middle of a Rockville roadway early Wednesday morning was initially believed to be the victim of a hit-and-run crash, but police soon discovered he had been shot. The victim, identified as 33-year-old Richard Ulysses Hernandez of Gaithersburg, died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The Montgomery County Department of Police announced Thursday, November 5, that homicide detectives are investigating the death after emergency crews responded to the 200 block of North Washington Street around 12:25 a.m. Wednesday, November 4.

Officers from the Rockville City Police Department and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service personnel were initially dispatched to investigate a report of a person lying in the roadway. What appeared to be a possible pedestrian collision quickly became a homicide investigation when responders discovered an apparent gunshot wound.

First Responders Initially Suspected Hit-and-Run Crash

The investigation began shortly after midnight Wednesday when emergency dispatchers received a report of a person down in the roadway along North Washington Street.

Rockville police officers and Montgomery County fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene at approximately 12:25 a.m.

When they arrived, responders found Hernandez lying in the street and immediately began providing emergency medical care.

Based on the initial circumstances, emergency personnel believed the man may have been struck by a vehicle whose driver had fled the scene.

However, while attempting to save his life, responders discovered evidence of an apparent gunshot wound.

Despite their lifesaving efforts, Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not disclosed who discovered the victim or how long he may have been lying in the roadway before emergency crews arrived.

Medical Examiner Confirms Gunshot Wound to Chest

Following the discovery, Hernandez’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

The medical examiner determined that his death was a homicide caused by a gunshot wound to the chest.

The findings confirmed that investigators were dealing with a fatal shooting rather than the suspected pedestrian hit-and-run initially reported.

The Montgomery County Police Department’s Major Crimes Division is now leading the homicide investigation.

Detectives have not disclosed where Hernandez was standing or what he was doing immediately before he was shot.

Police also have not established publicly whether the gunfire occurred on North Washington Street or whether Hernandez was wounded elsewhere before being found in the roadway.

The department has not released details about a possible weapon or the number of shots fired.

Montgomery County Police Have No Suspect Information

As of Thursday’s announcement, detectives had not identified a suspect in the killing.

Authorities also have not released a possible motive or indicated whether Hernandez knew the person responsible.

Investigators have not announced any arrests or identified a vehicle connected to the shooting.

The circumstances leading to Hernandez’s death remain unclear, including what happened in the moments before he was discovered in the roadway.

Police have not disclosed whether surveillance footage or witness statements have been recovered.

The department said its investigation remains active and ongoing.

Reward of Up to $10,000 Offered for Homicide Tips

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-866-411-8477 or through the organization’s official website.

Information may be provided anonymously.

According to police, tips leading to an arrest may qualify for a reward ranging from $250 to $10,000.

Investigators are seeking information that could help establish Hernandez’s movements before his death, identify anyone involved and clarify how the fatal shooting unfolded.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity near the 200 block of North Washington Street early Wednesday morning is encouraged to contact detectives.

The department has not announced when additional information about the case may be released.