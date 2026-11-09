A Frederick man’s second-chance lottery entry turned into a luxury racing weekend, a nationally televised showdown and thousands in cash.

FREDERICK, MD – A Maryland man who entered a lottery promotion earlier this year ended up enjoying a VIP NASCAR weekend in Miami, appearing in a nationally televised $1 million drawing and walking away with $22,500 in total winnings. Frederick resident Jeffely Pargo didn’t capture the grand prize, but his trip to Florida with fiancée Tiffanee Canady turned into an unforgettable racing experience with a substantial payday.

Pargo was one of four finalists selected for the NASCAR Powerball The Chase promotion, which culminated Sunday, November 8, at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He received a $10,000 cash prize during the final drawing broadcast on NBC shortly before the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race.

Photo: maryland man misses $1 million nascar prize but still walks away a big winner

The Frederick resident had already accumulated $12,500 through earlier rounds of the competition, bringing his total promotional winnings to $22,500. He and Canady also enjoyed a VIP Miami trip valued at $10,000, including luxury accommodations, behind-the-scenes racetrack access and two days of championship weekend activities.

From a Maryland Lottery Entry to a NASCAR VIP Weekend

Pargo’s journey began with the Maryland Lottery‘s NASCAR Powerball The Chase Second-Chance Promotion, which ran from May 4 through June 15.

The promotion attracted more than 276,000 entries from Maryland players hoping for a chance to win cash prizes and advance to a national competition.

Pargo was among 40 Maryland winners who initially received $2,500 each. Those winners were entered into another random drawing to determine who would represent the state in the national promotion.

His name was selected.

That victory placed him in a field of 25 lottery representatives from across the country, each competing for a chance at the $1 million grand prize.

Pargo continued advancing through several elimination rounds as the national field narrowed.

He collected $2,000 for becoming Maryland’s national semifinalist, another $3,000 when the field dropped from 25 contestants to 20, and $5,000 more when he advanced to the final 10.

By the time the competition reached its final stage, the Frederick resident had already secured $12,500 in cash prizes.

But the biggest weekend was still ahead.

Four Finalists Head to Miami for $1 Million NASCAR Showdown

The competition eventually narrowed to four contestants, with Pargo representing Maryland alongside finalists from North Carolina, Nebraska and South Carolina.

The finalists received VIP trips to Miami valued at $10,000 each, including accommodations at Playa Largo Resort & Spa and special access to Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Pargo brought his fiancée, Tiffanee Canady, along for the experience.

The couple enjoyed the championship weekend festivities before the final drawing, which took place shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday and aired nationally on NBC.

The million-dollar prize ultimately went to Agnes Whitaker of Greensboro, North Carolina.

Pargo and fellow finalists Rachel Tobaben of Nebraska and Tina Lanning of South Carolina each received $10,000.

For the Frederick resident, that final payout brought his total cash winnings to $22,500, separate from the value of his VIP trip.

Maryland Lottery Player Beats Long Odds to Reach Final Four

Pargo’s experience was part of a nationwide promotion involving 25 state lotteries, each selecting a representative to compete in the Powerball NASCAR contest.

The Maryland competition alone attracted more than a quarter-million entries, making his advance to the final four especially notable.

The promotion was held during Powerball’s fourth year as the Official Lottery Game of NASCAR, continuing a partnership that offers lottery players a shot at a $1 million prize in Victory Lane.

According to the Maryland Lottery’s November 9 announcement, Pargo accumulated his $22,500 through five stages of the promotion, beginning with his $2,500 state-level win and ending with Sunday’s $10,000 finalist prize.

For the Frederick resident, the outcome meant more than simply collecting a check.

He and his fiancée enjoyed an exclusive NASCAR championship experience, traveled to Miami and watched the season’s final race weekend unfold from a perspective most racing fans never get to experience.