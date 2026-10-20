Maryland Man Nearly Ignores Lottery Ticket That Turns Out to Be Worth $500K

A friend’s thoughtful gesture turned a miserable stretch of business troubles into a half-million-dollar surprise.

UPPER MARLBORO, MD – A Maryland contractor struggling through one of the toughest periods of his career received a scratch-off ticket from his business partner and nearly dismissed it without a second thought. That $20 gift turned out to be worth $500,000, delivering a remarkable turnaround after weeks of financial and business-related stress.

The Charles County man claimed his half-million-dollar prize Friday, October 16, at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. The winning Gifts of Green scratch-off had originally been purchased by his business partner’s wife, who gave it to her husband before he passed it along to cheer up his struggling friend.

The ticket was purchased at Kettering BP, located at 10604 Campus Way in Upper Marlboro. The winner initially left it sitting in his briefcase, convinced that his history of disappointing lottery results meant there was little reason to scratch it immediately.

Business Troubles Pile Up Before Unexpected Lottery Gift

The winner operates a general contracting business with a friend, and recent setbacks had placed significant pressure on their operation.

He told Maryland Lottery officials that several problems arose within days of each other, making an already difficult business environment even more stressful.

“The last few years have been tough for us in general, but then all that bad news in a couple of days really had me feeling low,” he recalled.

His circumstances looked considerably different when he visited Lottery headquarters to collect his prize.

“You should have seen me a few weeks ago,” he told officials.

The turnaround began when his business partner’s wife purchased several scratch-off tickets and gave them to her husband.

Seeing how discouraged his friend had become, the business partner passed one of those tickets along to him.

“My partner’s wife bought him a couple of scratch-off tickets, and to cheer me up, he gave me one of them,” the winner explained.

The gesture was intended to lift his spirits, with no indication that anyone expected a major lottery prize.

$20 Scratch-Off Sits in Briefcase Before $500K Discovery

The contractor placed the Gifts of Green ticket into his briefcase and continued with his day.

He had little expectation of winning, particularly given his previous experiences with lottery games.

“I was in no hurry to play it. I never do well with Lottery tickets,” he recalled.

When he eventually scratched the ticket, he struggled to determine whether he had won.

Despite reading the game’s instructions twice, he remained uncertain about the result.

The contractor later explained that his difficult circumstances may have made the possibility of good news especially hard to accept.

“I think that I was so down that subconsciously I refused to accept that something good had happened. It just felt too good to be true,” he said.

Rather than immediately celebrating, he visited a Maryland Lottery retailer to have the ticket checked.

That verification confirmed the extraordinary news: the re-gifted scratch-off was worth $500,000.

“At first just a flood of relief,” he said of the moment he learned the prize was real.

He also described feeling grateful for his business partner and the thoughtful gesture that led to the win.

Upper Marlboro Gas Station Earns $1K Bonus for Winning Ticket

The winning ticket was purchased at Kettering BP, located at 10604 Campus Way in Upper Marlboro. The gas station will receive a $1,000 retailer bonus for selling the top-prize scratch-off.

According to the Maryland Lottery’s October 20 announcement, Gifts of Green launched in October 2025 with seven $500,000 top prizes.

As of the announcement, one $500,000 top prize remained unclaimed, along with one $25,000 second-tier prize.

The game costs $20 per ticket, and the contractor’s winning ticket reached him through a gift originally purchased for someone else.

His experience adds another unusual chapter to Maryland lottery winners’ stories, showing how a thoughtful gesture between business partners turned into an unexpected financial windfall.

For the Charles County contractor, the biggest impact was not simply the money. It was the relief of receiving good news after a particularly difficult period and the gratitude he felt toward the people who had supported him.