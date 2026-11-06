Maryland man picks up a penny in parking lot and turns it into a lottery payday

A lucky penny, a $100 win and one more scratch-off turned an ordinary workday into a payday for a retired Eastern Shore man.

QUEEN ANNE, MD – A Maryland man who believes in the power of a lucky penny just turned a little spare change into a serious payday. The Talbot County resident spotted a heads-up penny in a parking lot, used it to scratch a winning lottery ticket and then parlayed that success into a $30,000 prize that left him struggling to contain his excitement at work.

The retired machinery worker, who now holds a part-time job, has a longtime habit of collecting coins he finds on the ground. When he spotted a penny lying heads-up, he took it as a sign of good fortune and used the coin to scratch a lottery ticket that delivered a $100 win.

Rather than stopping there, he decided to reinvest some of his winnings in a $30 30X Cash scratch-off from the Maryland Lottery. That second ticket turned out to be worth $30,000, giving the Eastern Shore resident an unexpected financial boost.

Lucky Penny Starts a Winning Streak for Talbot County Man

According to the Maryland Lottery’s November 5 announcement, the man’s unusual winning streak began with something most people would simply walk past.

The retired worker had picked up coins for years, but this particular penny caught his attention because it was lying with Abraham Lincoln’s portrait facing upward, a traditional sign of good luck.

He put the coin to work scratching a lottery ticket and discovered he had won $100.

That was enough to convince him to try his luck again.

The man purchased a 30X Cash scratch-off, a $30 ticket introduced by the Maryland Lottery in September, using some of the money from his first win.

He was getting ready to begin his part-time shift when he decided to scratch the new ticket.

What happened next was enough to make him forget about the workday ahead.

The ticket revealed a $30,000 top prize, but with his shift about to begin, the winner had to keep his excitement under control until he finished working.

“I was really excited and a little nervous after I won,” the Eastern Shore man told lottery officials.

Royal Farms in Queen Anne Sells Winning Scratch-Off

The winning ticket came from Royal Farms at 32303 Queen Anne Highway in Queen Anne, Maryland.

The convenience store will receive a $300 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the $30,000 winning ticket.

The winner, meanwhile, has no immediate plans for an extravagant purchase or luxury vacation.

Instead, he told lottery officials that he intends to deposit the winnings into his savings account.

The practical decision comes after an unlikely series of events that began with a penny found in a parking lot and ended with a five-figure prize.

The Maryland Lottery did not disclose the man’s name or the exact date he purchased the winning ticket.

Hundreds of Top Prizes Remain in 30X Cash Game

The $30 30X Cash scratch-off launched in September with 320 top prizes of $30,000.

According to lottery officials, more than 300 top prizes remained available when the agency released the winner’s story Thursday.

The game has already produced other significant wins across Maryland, including a $30,000 prize recently claimed by a St. Mary’s County mechanic.

Players can check current prize availability and game information through the Maryland Lottery’s official website. Remaining prizes are not a guarantee of winning, and scratch-off outcomes are determined by chance.

For this Talbot County man, however, the winning streak required no elaborate strategy.

He spotted a penny, picked it up and decided to see just how far his luck would go.

It carried him all the way to a $30,000 payday.