Maryland man sent to grocery store by wife comes home with a $50k lottery surprise

A simple grocery errand turned into a five-figure payday after an Ellicott City man gave an old winning lottery ticket another shot.

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – A Maryland man’s routine trip to the grocery store took an unexpected turn when a request from his wife led him straight to a $50,000 lottery payday. The Howard County IT professional stopped at a Giant supermarket to handle an errand, spent just $6 on a Bonus Match 5 ticket and woke up the next morning to discover he’d won big.

The Ellicott City resident purchased his winning ticket at Giant, located at 9200 Baltimore National Pike, after his wife sent him out to pick up groceries. Rather than selecting new numbers, he decided to replay an older Bonus Match 5 ticket that had already delivered a $300 prize.

The decision paid off in a big way. According to the Maryland Lottery, the father of two checked his ticket using the agency’s mobile app the following morning and discovered he had won $50,000, a considerably larger payout than his previous lottery success.

Wife’s Grocery List Leads to a Lottery Payday

The winner, who has worked in information technology for approximately 20 years, told lottery officials that he usually plays only once every few weeks.

He wasn’t planning a special lottery trip when he headed to Giant. His wife had simply asked him to take care of some grocery shopping, putting him near the store’s lottery counter.

While there, he decided to try his luck with Bonus Match 5.

Instead of coming up with another set of numbers, he reused a previous ticket that had already rewarded him with $300.

He spent $6 on the new ticket and went about his day, unaware that his numbers had delivered another prize.

The following morning, he opened the Maryland Lottery app on his phone to check the results.

What appeared on the screen caught him completely off guard.

The ticket was worth $50,000.

The Ellicott City man was so surprised that he repeatedly checked the results to make sure he was reading them correctly.

After confirming the prize, the Howard County resident realized that an ordinary grocery run had turned into one of his biggest financial surprises.

$50K Win Will Help Pay Down Bills

Despite the excitement surrounding his unexpected payday, the winner isn’t making plans for a luxury vacation or expensive purchase.

The longtime IT worker told lottery officials that he intends to use the money to pay down bills.

For the father of two, the prize offers an opportunity to reduce household expenses and improve his family’s finances.

The winning ticket also represents a considerable jump from his previous $300 Bonus Match 5 win.

This time, the same game produced a prize worth more than 160 times as much.

The latest win adds to a series of five-figure lottery payouts across Maryland, including a recent $50,000 Powerball win uncovered by a Bel Air mother while checking old lottery tickets.

Although the circumstances differ, both winners discovered that tickets they might otherwise have overlooked were worth considerably more than expected.

Ellicott City Giant Store Gets $500 Bonus for Selling Winning Ticket

The Giant supermarket at 9200 Baltimore National Pike will receive a $500 retailer bonus for selling the $50,000 Bonus Match 5 ticket.

That bonus is paid separately by the Maryland Lottery and does not reduce the winner’s prize.

Bonus Match 5 is one of the state’s recurring draw games, offering a $50,000 top prize to players who match all five main winning numbers.

The game has produced multiple significant prizes this year, including a $50,000 ticket sold in Gaithersburg during a June winning streak.

The Ellicott City winner’s story stands out because his latest success came from replaying numbers that had already brought him a smaller prize.

Lottery officials did not disclose the man’s name or specify which drawing produced his latest win.

For the Howard County father, the big payout required little more than a grocery errand, a familiar set of lottery numbers and a $6 purchase.