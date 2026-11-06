Maryland man wins $1. 45m on $20 ticket, calls his mom and then calls a lawyer

A $20 ticket made an Eastern Shore businessman a millionaire, but what he did next may be the best part of the story.

CHESTER, MD – A Maryland entrepreneur who spent months chasing a lottery jackpot finally hit the big one, turning a $20 ticket into a staggering $1,452,675 payday. But before he spent a dime of his newfound fortune, he called his mother, locked away the winning ticket and reached out to two professionals who could help him protect the money.

The Queen Anne’s County man, who claimed his prize under the nickname “Eastern Shore Millionaire,” purchased the winning FAST PLAY 20X Cash ticket at Bakers Liquors on Postal Road in Chester. He discovered the jackpot on October 15 but initially struggled to believe he had won more than $1.4 million.

The winner officially collected his prize Thursday, November 5, at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. His plans include investing some of the money, taking a long-awaited vacation and treating his mother to dinner, a celebration he already enjoyed after claiming his winnings.

He Kept Scanning His Lottery Ticket Until the Truth Finally Sank In

According to the Maryland Lottery’s announcement, the entrepreneur had been playing the $20 FAST PLAY 20X Cash game for several months before his winning ticket changed everything.

After buying the ticket, he scanned it and saw that he had won something. He didn’t initially realize he had landed the progressive jackpot, so he scanned it several more times to make sure.

Then he noticed something unusual.

The game’s advertised jackpot had suddenly dropped back to $300,000, the starting amount after a progressive jackpot is won.

That’s when the possibility of becoming a millionaire started to feel real.

“I called my mom right away,” the winner told Maryland Lottery officials. “She was in shock, too.”

Instead of celebrating with a shopping spree, the entrepreneur made a calculated decision about how to handle his unexpected fortune.

He secured the winning ticket in a safe, then contacted an attorney and an accountant for professional guidance.

For someone who had just won more than $1.4 million, his immediate priority was protecting the ticket and figuring out what to do next.

Mom Gets a Special Dinner After Her Son Becomes a Millionaire

The entrepreneur’s mother was among the first people to learn about the life-changing win.

After collecting his prize in Baltimore on Thursday, the newly minted millionaire took her out for dinner.

The simple celebration came before any major purchases or expensive vacations.

“He works so hard,” his mother told lottery officials. “He truly deserves this.”

The winner has already identified a few priorities for his money.

He plans to invest part of the jackpot and finally take a vacation he has wanted for some time. Lottery officials did not disclose his intended destination or how much of the prize he plans to invest.

His decision to seek legal and accounting advice before making financial commitments also highlights how seriously he is treating the unexpected windfall.

For the Eastern Shore businessman, the jackpot represents a major financial opportunity after months of regularly playing the same game.

Chester Liquor Store Gets a Bonus as $1.45 Million Ticket Makes Lottery History

Bakers Liquors, located at 1500 Postal Road in Chester, will collect a $1,000 retailer bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The jackpot is the sixth-largest FAST PLAY prize in Maryland Lottery history, making the Queen Anne’s County resident one of the game’s biggest winners.

The FAST PLAY 20X Cash game launched in September 2025 with 20 progressive jackpots. Each jackpot begins at $300,000 and increases as tickets are sold until a jackpot-winning ticket is purchased.

As of November 5, 18 progressive jackpots remained available, along with 30 prizes worth $10,000 and thousands of additional prizes ranging from $40 to $4,000. The remaining prize counts can change as tickets are sold and winners claim their money.

Maryland’s largest FAST PLAY prize was a $2,948,742 jackpot claimed by a Baltimore County couple in November 2024 on the VIP Club game.

For this latest winner, the money means new opportunities, financial security and a vacation that has been on his wish list for years.

But the first celebration wasn’t a luxury purchase or an expensive getaway. It was dinner with his mother, who had been there from the moment he realized his ticket might be worth a fortune.