Maryland man wins $200k powerball jackpot prize, keeps ticket in his pocket for a week

A retired construction worker from Capitol Heights quietly carried his $200,000 winning ticket before telling his niece and making the trip to Lottery headquarters.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – A Maryland man won $200,000 playing Powerball, then spent a week walking around with the winning ticket in his pocket without telling anyone. The retired construction worker from Capitol Heights eventually asked his niece for a ride to Baltimore, where he claimed the six-figure prize.

The longtime Powerball player purchased his winning ticket at the 7-Eleven located at 8900 Edmonston Road in College Park on September 29, according to the Maryland Lottery. He used the game’s Quick Pick option, allowing the lottery terminal to select his numbers.

After years of buying Powerball tickets, the winner told lottery officials he might finally be finished playing. His $200,000 prize was enough to make him reconsider a longtime routine that had rarely produced anything close to a major payday.

Maryland Man Keeps $200,000 Winning Ticket Secret

The winner discovered his prize while checking his tickets through the Maryland Lottery app following the September 29 purchase.

At first, he struggled to believe the amount displayed on his phone.

“I just kept looking ’cause I didn’t know I won anything,” he told lottery officials.

He took the ticket to a retailer to verify the result and confirmed that he had won $200,000.

Rather than immediately rushing to Lottery headquarters, he kept the ticket in his pocket for a week.

He also kept the news to himself.

The retired construction worker, who regularly plays Powerball, said winning anything had previously been enough to make him happy.

“I just be happy to win my money back,” he said during his October 23 visit to Lottery headquarters.

The ticket was a Quick Pick purchase, a method he said has worked better for him than selecting numbers himself.

“I always win more when I let the machine choose,” he said.

Niece Gets Mysterious Request for Ride to Baltimore

After holding onto the ticket, the winner eventually decided to arrange a trip to Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore.

He contacted his niece and asked her for transportation, but initially offered little explanation.

“He called and said he needed a ride to Baltimore,” she recalled.

The request came on Columbus Day, October 12, a federal holiday, leaving his niece puzzled about why he wanted to make the trip that day.

“I was like, ‘Where are you going? Why do you have to go to Baltimore today?’” she said.

The reason became clear when her uncle revealed that he had won $200,000 playing Powerball.

His niece helped him arrange an appointment to claim the prize.

He eventually collected his winnings on Friday, October 23, nearly a month after purchasing the ticket.

Retired Construction Worker Considers Quitting Lottery

The Capitol Heights resident plans to use the money to support himself during retirement.

A devoted Washington Commanders fan, he also looks forward to continuing to follow his favorite football team.

The Maryland Lottery did not report any elaborate spending plans or major purchases connected to the win.

Instead, the prize represents additional financial support for a man who has already retired from construction work.

The winner is also considering ending his years of regular Powerball play.

His $200,000 prize came from a third-tier Powerball winning ticket, with the Power Play multiplier increasing the payout above the standard $50,000 third prize.

Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time.

Players can check official results and prize information through the Maryland Lottery.