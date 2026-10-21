Maryland man's once-a-month lottery habit delivers $100k win

A routine stop for gas on the way home from work turned into a six-figure payday for a Hyattsville man.

LANHAM, MD – A Hyattsville carpenter who buys lottery tickets just once a month struck gold on his latest stop, turning a $10 scratch-off into a $100,000 payday. The Maryland man was on his way home from work when he stopped at a gas station, bought a High Voltage ticket and discovered he had won one of the game’s top prizes.

The winning ticket was purchased at Marathon Gas, located at 7600 Annapolis Road in Lanham. According to the Maryland Lottery, the carpenter was initially stunned by the result and struggled to believe his occasional lottery habit had produced a six-figure prize.

He claimed his winnings Friday, October 16, at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. The October win comes just two months after High Voltage launched, with six of the game’s original eight $100,000 top prizes still unclaimed as of the Lottery’s October 20 announcement.

Maryland Carpenter Hits $100K Prize on His Monthly Lottery Stop

The Hyattsville man told Lottery officials that he generally plays Maryland Lottery games about once a month.

His October purchase happened during an ordinary commute home from work, when he stopped at Marathon Gas in Lanham and selected a $10 High Voltage scratch-off.

That single ticket carried one of the game’s $100,000 top prizes.

The carpenter initially had difficulty believing what he was seeing when he checked the ticket. Even after visiting Lottery headquarters to claim the money, he was still trying to process the size of his win.

Unlike frequent lottery players who purchase tickets throughout the week, his usual approach involves an occasional ticket rather than regular spending.

This time, the monthly purchase was enough to land a top-tier prize.

Winning Ticket Sold at Lanham Gas Station

The prize-winning ticket came from Marathon Gas at 7600 Annapolis Road, a convenience stop along a busy Prince George’s County corridor.

The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the $100,000 winner.

High Voltage is a $10 scratch-off game that launched in August with eight $100,000 top prizes available.

Two of those top prizes had been claimed by the time of the October 20 announcement, leaving six still unclaimed.

The Maryland Lottery publishes information on its scratch-off games, including prize structures and remaining prizes.

The number of top prizes remaining does not establish the odds of winning on any individual ticket. Prize availability can change as additional tickets are sold and winning tickets are claimed.

Hyattsville Winner Has Simple Plans for Six-Figure Payday

The carpenter has no plans for extravagant purchases following his win.

He told Lottery officials that he intends to put the money into savings.

Outside of work, the Hyattsville resident enjoys fishing, but the announcement did not identify any major trips or purchases planned with the prize money.

For the carpenter, the biggest surprise was that a ticket purchased during a routine gas station stop could produce such a large return.

The win also marks another major scratch-off prize sold in Prince George’s County, with the Lanham retailer sharing in the celebration through its $1,000 bonus.