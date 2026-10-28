Maryland Man’s Surprise $50K Win Leaves Fiancée in Disbelief

A Carroll County lottery player switched from his usual Keno and scratch-off tickets to FAST PLAY and landed a $50,000 top prize at a Sykesville convenience store.

SYKESVILLE, MD – A Maryland man who spent years chasing a major lottery prize finally struck gold after deciding to try something different. The Carroll County resident switched from his usual Keno and scratch-off tickets to FAST PLAY, winning $50,000 on a $5 Lightning Cash ticket.

The winning ticket was purchased at High’s convenience store, located at 6700 Sykesville Road in Sykesville, according to the Maryland Lottery. The man had tried two or three other FAST PLAY games before purchasing the Lightning Cash ticket that delivered the top prize.

The unexpected win left the longtime lottery player struggling to remember his initial reaction. One thing he knew immediately, however, was that he needed to call his fiancée and share the news, although convincing her that he really had won $50,000 proved to be another challenge.

A Change in Lottery Games Delivers $50,000 Surprise

For years, the Carroll County man primarily played Keno and scratch-off games, collecting smaller wins but never securing the major prize he hoped to find.

Recently, he decided to change his approach and experiment with FAST PLAY, a category of Maryland Lottery games that provides instant results without scratching a ticket or waiting for a drawing.

“I just decided, sort of out-of-the-blue, to try something different,” he told Maryland Lottery officials when he claimed his prize October 22 at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore.

“So, I tried the first two or three FAST PLAY games the store had and the next was Lightning Cash.”

That next purchase proved to be the winner.

The $5 Lightning Cash ticket revealed a $50,000 top prize, turning an ordinary stop at High’s in Sykesville into a memorable lottery win.

The player recalled being overwhelmed by the discovery.

“I can’t remember what first went through my head,” he said. “It’s all a big jumble in my memory.”

Fiancée Initially Thinks Big Lottery Win Is a Joke

Despite his excitement, the winner managed to remember one important thing.

“I knew I had to call my fiancée to share the good news,” he told lottery officials.

Her initial reaction was disbelief.

According to the Maryland Lottery, the man has a reputation for joking around, which made the unexpected phone call about a $50,000 lottery prize difficult for his fiancée to accept.

She was not convinced until he brought the winning ticket home.

Once she saw it, her disbelief turned to excitement, and she was just as surprised by the win.

The Lottery did not identify the couple by name or describe specific plans for the prize money.

Sykesville High’s Store Collects $500 Lottery Bonus

The winning Lightning Cash ticket was sold at High’s, located at 6700 Sykesville Road in Carroll County.

The business will receive a $500 retailer bonus for selling the $50,000 top-prize ticket.

According to the Maryland Lottery, the Carroll County man’s win represents the seventh $50,000 Lightning Cash top prize claimed since the game became available nearly three years ago.

Eight additional $50,000 top prizes remained available when the agency issued its October 27 announcement.

Lightning Cash is a $5 FAST PLAY game, meaning customers can determine whether their ticket has won immediately after purchase.

Unlike traditional scratch-off tickets, FAST PLAY tickets do not require players to scratch away a coating to reveal the results.

Players can review current FAST PLAY games, remaining prizes and official game rules through the Maryland Lottery website.