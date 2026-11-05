Maryland Mechanic Thinks Lottery Ticket Is Broken, Then Discovers Big Prize

A St. Mary’s County mechanic kept playing the same scratch-off until a ticket packed with matching numbers delivered a surprise top-prize win.

CALIFORNIA, MD – A Southern Maryland mechanic who kept buying the same lottery scratch-off finally hit a $30,000 top prize, but at first he thought something was wrong with his ticket. William Flowe Jr. of California, Maryland, discovered the winning numbers after finishing a day at work and returned to the store to make sure the prize was real.

The Maryland Lottery announced Wednesday, November 4, that Flowe won the top prize on a $30 30X Cash scratch-off purchased at New Market Citgo in Charlotte Hall. The mechanic had been trying his luck with that particular game after a store clerk recommended it.

After several attempts that produced little or no winnings, Flowe’s latest ticket delivered the result he had been hoping for. He now plans to use the $30,000 prize to pay bills, while the convenience store that sold the ticket will receive a $300 retailer bonus.

Maryland Mechanic Finds Winning Ticket After Work

Flowe purchased his 30X Cash scratch-off at New Market Citgo, located at 29290 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, before heading to work.

He did not immediately scratch the ticket, choosing instead to wait until later that day.

After returning from work, Flowe began revealing the ticket’s numbers and noticed something unusual.

The ticket appeared to be filled with matching numbers, leaving him wondering whether there had been some kind of mistake.

Rather than assuming he had won, the mechanic brought the ticket back to the store to have it scanned.

The scan confirmed that his ticket carried a $30,000 top prize.

What initially looked suspicious to Flowe turned out to be the winning combination he had been chasing through repeated purchases of the same game.

Store Clerk’s Recommendation Leads to $30,000 Win

According to the Maryland Lottery, Flowe began focusing on the 30X Cash game after a store clerk told him about it.

He continued buying tickets from the game despite several earlier attempts that resulted in little or no success.

His persistence eventually led to the $30,000 prize.

The lottery did not disclose how many tickets Flowe purchased before winning or how much he spent on those previous attempts.

After confirming the prize at the store, he immediately called family members to share the news.

The Southern Maryland resident works as a mechanic and enjoys working on cars during his free time, making automobiles both his profession and a personal interest.

His plans for the windfall are practical: Flowe intends to pay bills with the money rather than make a major luxury purchase.

Charlotte Hall Citgo Earns Bonus for Selling Top-Prize Ticket

The winning ticket was sold at New Market Citgo on Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, a community in St. Mary’s County.

The business will receive a $300 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the $30,000 winning scratch-off.

Retailer bonuses are separate payments awarded to participating businesses when they sell certain winning lottery tickets.

The Maryland Lottery did not specify whether New Market Citgo had previously sold other top-prize winners.

The $30,000 prize is subject to applicable tax withholding, meaning Flowe’s final payment will be less than the advertised amount.

For the local retailer, the sale also means another Maryland Lottery top-prize ticket has been linked to its location.

Maryland Lottery Says 303 Top Prizes Remain in 30X Cash Game

The 30X Cash scratch-off launched in September 2026 and costs $30 per ticket.

The game began with 320 top prizes worth $30,000 each.

According to the lottery’s November 4 announcement, 303 of those top prizes remained available at the time of the report.

That means 17 of the original top prizes were no longer listed as available.

The remaining-prize figure is a snapshot from the announcement and may change as additional tickets are purchased and prizes are claimed.

Players can check the Maryland Lottery’s official website for updated scratch-off prize information and game rules.