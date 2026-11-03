Maryland motorcyclist, 30, killed in route 4 crash with suv at st. Leonard intersection

Millersville rider dies after Sunday afternoon collision in Calvert County.

ST. LEONARD, MD – A 30-year-old Maryland motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon after his motorcycle collided with an SUV at a busy Route 4 intersection in Calvert County, authorities announced. Emergency crews rushed to save the rider, but he died after being transported to a nearby hospital.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as AJ Travis Watson, 30, of Millersville, Maryland. He was riding northbound on Solomons Island Road, also known as Route 4, when the collision occurred near St. Leonard Road at approximately 3:23 p.m. November 1.

The crash involved Watson’s motorcycle and a Honda SUV driven by Carole Anne Hamel, 64, of Lusby. Hamel was not injured, while Watson suffered critical injuries that ultimately proved fatal.

Motorcycle and SUV Collide at Busy Route 4 Intersection

Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the intersection of St. Leonard Road and Solomons Island Road following reports of a serious motorcycle crash.

Emergency medical personnel arrived and immediately began lifesaving efforts as deputies worked to secure the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, the preliminary investigation established that Watson was traveling northbound on Route 4 when his motorcycle and Hamel’s Honda SUV collided.

Authorities have not disclosed which direction the SUV was traveling or what movements either vehicle made immediately before impact.

Investigators also have not determined what caused the collision or whether speed, road conditions or any other factors contributed.

Several witnesses were present and provided information to responding deputies.

Millersville Motorcyclist Pronounced Dead at Hospital

Watson was transported to CalvertHealth Medical Center while emergency personnel continued lifesaving measures.

Despite those efforts, he was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

The Honda SUV driver, Hamel, was not injured in the crash.

The sheriff’s office has not reported any additional injuries or disclosed whether either vehicle had passengers.

The fatal collision occurred along Route 4, a major roadway connecting communities throughout Southern Maryland and serving as an important north-south route through Calvert County.

The crash adds to the serious motorcycle accidents investigated along the county’s roadways, including a previous fatal motorcycle crash in Huntingtown.

Calvert County Crash Reconstruction Team Investigating

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene Sunday to assist with the investigation.

Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the collision, including information provided by witnesses who observed the crash or events leading up to it.

The department has not announced any citations or criminal charges stemming from the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant information is asked to contact Deputy First Class Grierson at samuel.grierson@calvertcountymd.gov.

Anonymous tips may also be emailed to CCSOtips@calvertcountymd.gov or submitted through the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.

The department’s public announcement identifies Watson as the rider who died and confirms that the investigation remains ongoing.