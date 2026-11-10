Maryland Police Launch New Drones Over Waugh Chapel Shopping District

Police drones could reach emergencies before officers, but residents are being promised no routine surveillance.

GAMBRILLS, MD – Holiday shoppers in Anne Arundel County could soon spot police drones flying overhead near one of the region’s busiest shopping districts. Starting Wednesday, November 11, a new automated drone system will begin operating near Waugh Chapel Towne Centre, giving police an airborne view of emergencies before officers can reach the scene.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is launching a specialized Drone as First Responder pilot program in its Western District, using Skydio technology stationed at an automated docking site near Evergreen Road and Waugh Chapel Way. The drones will support police responses throughout the Route 3 commercial corridor and surrounding areas of Gambrills, Odenton and Crofton.

The initiative is being introduced alongside the department’s annual holiday safety patrols, when shopping centers typically experience heavier vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Police say the aircraft will respond only to active incidents, not conduct routine surveillance of shoppers or nearby neighborhoods.

Police Drones Could Arrive Before Patrol Cars

The new system is designed to launch drones from a fixed docking station when an emergency call requires aerial support.

Unlike traditional police drones that must be transported to an incident and manually prepared for flight, the Skydio Drone as First Responder system will operate from an automated dock positioned near Waugh Chapel Towne Centre.

According to the department, the system can reach nearby shopping centers and traffic corridors within minutes, transmitting real-time video to officers responding on the ground.

The aerial perspective could help officers assess developing situations before they arrive, particularly during incidents involving suspected crimes, traffic collisions or other emergencies.

Police specifically identified Waugh Chapel Towne Centre, the Route 3 retail corridor and adjoining portions of Gambrills, Odenton and Crofton within the planned operating area.

Residents of nearby Monarch apartments and townhomes may also notice the aircraft launching, flying or returning to its docking station near Evergreen Road.

The department has not announced a fixed number of daily flights or a schedule for when the aircraft will be airborne.

Instead, deployments will depend on active calls for service and requests for assistance from responding officers.

Holiday Shopping Patrols Get High-Tech Reinforcements

The drone initiative is being introduced during the holiday shopping season, when increased traffic around major retail centers can create additional challenges for police.

Authorities say busy shopping periods can bring greater opportunities for shoplifting, vehicle theft and other property crimes, alongside traffic crashes and pedestrian safety concerns.

The new aerial system is intended to help officers obtain a broader view of active incidents without waiting for additional personnel to reach a location.

Police said drone deployments will be limited to active 911 calls, crimes in progress, traffic incidents involving possible injuries and situations where officers request support.

The system is not intended to replace officers responding on the ground.

Instead, police hope the aircraft can supply information about traffic conditions, the location of people involved in emergencies and potential hazards before responders arrive.

The department already operates an established drone program, including aircraft used for serious crash investigations and other public safety operations.

The Waugh Chapel pilot expands those capabilities by placing an automated aircraft near a major shopping destination for rapid deployment.

Police Address Privacy Concerns About Drones Over Neighborhoods

The prospect of police drones operating near homes and shopping centers raises questions about surveillance and privacy.

The department emphasized that the new aircraft will not conduct random neighborhood patrols or continuously monitor the public.

According to police, drones will launch exclusively in response to qualifying incidents rather than flying routinely to look for suspicious activity.

The agency also said onboard cameras will remain oriented toward the horizon while traveling to and from emergency scenes, rather than pointing downward into private residential properties.

Any recorded video will be governed by the department’s evidentiary and retention policies.

The department’s published drone program policy prohibits random surveillance and routine patrols solely for general monitoring.

Its existing program rules also state that drones are not equipped with weapons and that pilots must comply with applicable Federal Aviation Administration requirements.

The department provides public information about its drone operations, including a historical flight activity dashboard.

Records for patrol drone activity are posted after a delay, allowing residents to review flight information without providing real-time operational details.

What Waugh Chapel Shoppers Can Expect Starting Wednesday

Beginning November 11, people visiting Waugh Chapel Towne Centre may notice a compact unmanned aircraft operating near the shopping district.

Residents around Evergreen Road, Waugh Chapel Way and the nearby Monarch residential development could also see the drone departing from or returning to its automated dock.

Police say its presence does not necessarily mean an incident is occurring at the shopping center itself, because the aircraft may be responding to calls elsewhere within its operating area.

The department has not specified how long the Western District pilot will run or when officials will evaluate whether to expand the automated docking system to other areas.

For now, the initiative represents a new phase in the county’s use of police drones, moving beyond aircraft launched at individual scenes to a system positioned for rapid response.

With the busy holiday shopping season beginning, the department is betting that a view from above can help officers respond more effectively to incidents around one of Anne Arundel County’s busiest retail corridors.

For shoppers and nearby residents, the most visible change may be a police aircraft overhead long before a patrol car pulls into view.