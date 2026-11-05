Maryland sheriff's office warns residents about fake warrants and payment scams

Wicomico County deputies are warning residents that scammers impersonating law enforcement may demand money through Cash App, PayPal, gift cards or cryptocurrency.

SALISBURY, MD – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is warning Maryland residents about scammers posing as law enforcement officers and demanding immediate payments to resolve supposed arrest warrants or legal problems. The department says residents should never send money to anyone claiming a warrant or civil matter can be cleared through an electronic payment.

In a public service announcement, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office alerted residents to fraudulent phone calls, text messages and emails from individuals pretending to represent law enforcement. The scammers may claim a person has an outstanding warrant, is wanted by authorities or must pay to resolve civil paperwork.

The sheriff’s office emphasized that its personnel will never demand payments through Cash App, PayPal, Venmo, cryptocurrency, wire transfers or gift cards to make a warrant or civil matter disappear. Residents receiving such demands are urged to end communication and verify the claims independently.

Scammers Use Fake Arrest Warrants to Pressure Maryland Residents

The scam typically begins with a phone call, text message or email from someone claiming to represent the sheriff’s office or another law enforcement agency.

According to the department’s warning, the caller may tell the targeted person that an arrest warrant has been issued or that an unresolved legal matter requires immediate attention.

The scammer then demands payment to resolve, satisfy or dismiss the alleged problem.

These claims are designed to make residents believe they face legal consequences unless they act quickly.

The sheriff’s office says it does not contact residents to demand money in exchange for clearing arrest warrants or civil paperwork.

Anyone receiving such a message should treat the payment demand as a warning sign rather than proof that a legitimate legal obligation exists.

Sheriff’s Office Says Never Pay Through Cash App, PayPal or Gift Cards

The department specifically identified several payment methods that scammers may request.

Those include Cash App, PayPal, Venmo, cryptocurrency, gift cards, wire transfers and other electronic payment services.

The sheriff’s office made its position clear in the public safety announcement: “Our Office will NEVER request payment through” those methods.

Residents should not provide personal information, banking details or credit card numbers to someone making these demands.

They should also avoid clicking links included in suspicious messages, even when those messages appear to come from law enforcement.

A caller’s claim to work for the sheriff’s office is not verification of their identity.

The safest response is to end the conversation and independently contact the agency using a publicly listed telephone number.

How to Verify a Suspicious Call From Law Enforcement

Wicomico County officials are encouraging residents to verify any unexpected communication involving warrants, civil paperwork or demands for money.

The department recommends contacting the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office directly using an officially published phone number.

Residents should not rely on callback numbers provided by suspicious callers or links included in unsolicited messages.

Even when a caller knows someone’s name, address or other personal details, that information does not establish that the person represents law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office advises residents to hang up and verify before providing information or making any payment.

The agency’s warning also encourages residents to share information about these scams with family members, friends and neighbors.

Wicomico County Residents Urged to Recognize Warning Signs

The sheriff’s office did not specify how many residents have been targeted or whether any victims have lost money to the schemes described in its announcement.

It also did not identify particular suspects or announce arrests connected to the warning.

The public service announcement is intended to help residents recognize fraudulent demands before they send money or disclose sensitive information.

Scammers impersonating law enforcement may attempt to create urgency by claiming that a person faces arrest or other consequences for failing to pay.

The department says legitimate law enforcement personnel will not demand payment through gift cards, cryptocurrency or payment applications to resolve warrants.

Residents who receive suspicious communications should stop responding, avoid sending money and contact the sheriff’s office through an official channel to confirm whether the communication is legitimate.

The warning serves as a reminder that an intimidating message claiming to come from police does not make it genuine.