Maryland store incident sparks police search for indecent exposure suspect

Montgomery County detectives are seeking a man accused of exposing himself inside a Silver Spring store while other customers were shopping.

SILVER SPRING, MD – Montgomery County police are searching for a man accused of masturbating in front of other shoppers inside a Silver Spring store, releasing a surveillance photograph in hopes that someone will recognize him. The alleged incident occurred in September, and detectives are now asking the public to help identify the suspect.

The incident was reported Saturday, September 26, at approximately 6:31 p.m. at a business located at 2321 University Boulevard West in Silver Spring. According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, the man was observed masturbating in the presence of other shoppers before leaving the store.

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Detectives assigned to the Fourth District Patrol Investigations Unit are investigating the incident as indecent exposure. Police have released a suspect description and are offering the possibility of a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Suspect Accused of Lewd Act Inside Silver Spring Store

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, the man was inside a store at 2321 University Boulevard West when the alleged incident occurred.

Investigators said he was observed masturbating in the presence of other shoppers at approximately 6:31 p.m.

The suspect then left the business.

Police have not identified the store by name or disclosed how many customers witnessed the alleged conduct.

The department also has not specified whether employees confronted the individual before he departed.

The incident is being investigated by detectives from the Fourth District Patrol Investigations Unit, which serves the Wheaton area and surrounding communities.

Montgomery County Police Release Suspect Photograph

Investigators released a surveillance image showing the individual they are attempting to identify.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man believed to be approximately 30 to 40 years old, with a beard, mustache and hair pulled into a bun.

He was reportedly wearing a dark jacket and light blue jeans.

The surveillance photograph shows the man inside the business wearing a dark outer garment with a light-colored hood or lining.

Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the individual or has information about the September 26 incident to contact police.

No arrest was announced in the identification notice, and the individual has not been publicly identified.

Police Offer Reward for Information Leading to Arrest

Anyone with information can contact the Montgomery County Police Department’s Wheaton Patrol Investigations Unit at 240-773-5476.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-8477 or through the Crime Solvers website.

Police said information leading to an arrest may qualify for a reward ranging from $250 to $10,000.

Tips can remain anonymous.

Investigators are seeking information that could help identify the man captured in the surveillance photograph and determine his involvement in the alleged incident.

The case remains an active indecent exposure investigation.