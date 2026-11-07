Two police cruisers were damaged during a chaotic street takeover, but a 19-year-old defendant will spend just 30 days behind bars.

ROCKVILLE, MD – A Maryland teenager involved in a chaotic street takeover that left two Montgomery County police cruisers damaged has been sentenced to five years in prison, but he’ll serve just 30 days behind bars. The rest of his sentence was suspended following a guilty plea to second-degree assault stemming from the February incident.

Derrick Kingston Henry, 19, of Boyds, was sentenced Friday, November 6, for his involvement in the February 22 street takeover that drew a large crowd of drivers and spectators into Montgomery County. Henry must report to jail by 5 p.m. Monday, November 9, to begin serving his 30-day sentence.

Photo: maryland teen gets 5-year sentence for wild street takeover, but will serve just 30 days

The judge also ordered Henry to serve three years of supervised probation, pay $2,000 in restitution to Montgomery County and stay away from car meetups. Under the terms of his probation, he is prohibited from organizing, encouraging or participating in those gatherings.

Street Takeover Turns Violent as Police Cruisers Are Damaged

The February 22 incident began when a large group of vehicles associated with street takeover activity moved from Prince George’s County into Montgomery County.

According to the Montgomery County Police Department, officers were alerted to the approaching group shortly after midnight and attempted to prevent the gathering from taking over intersections in the Silver Spring area.

Police monitored the vehicles and closed several intersections, but the group eventually assembled near East West Highway and Connecticut Avenue in Chevy Chase.

Drivers blocked traffic and performed donuts in the roadway while spectators gathered around the intersection.

Some participants exited their vehicles and stood in the road, preventing officers from entering the area while the dangerous driving continued.

The gathering escalated when two marked Montgomery County police cruisers were damaged.

In one incident, an officer was sitting inside a patrol vehicle when its rear window was broken and its windshield was smashed.

No officers were injured, but the damage prompted a criminal investigation into the people involved.

Maryland State Police assisted Montgomery County officers in clearing the area.

Authorities also reported recovering three handguns during traffic stops connected to the gathering before it reached Montgomery County. Those weapons were recovered by Prince George’s County police and Maryland State Police.

Five Years in Prison Becomes 30 Days Behind Bars

Henry’s guilty plea to second-degree assault brought the case to sentencing Friday.

Although the court imposed a five-year prison term, all but 30 days were suspended, substantially reducing the amount of time he must serve immediately.

Henry was ordered to surrender Monday afternoon to begin his sentence.

His punishment also includes three years of supervised probation and $2,000 in restitution to Montgomery County.

The probation conditions specifically prohibit Henry from facilitating, encouraging or participating in car meetups.

That restriction is intended to keep him away from the type of gathering that led to the February confrontation with police.

A violation of probation could expose Henry to additional court sanctions, potentially including some of the suspended prison time.

The sentencing marks a significant development in the prosecution of people involved in the street takeover, which drew attention after footage showed damage to police vehicles.

Montgomery County Cracks Down on Street Takeovers

The sentencing comes as Montgomery County officials have moved to impose tougher penalties on illegal street takeovers and dangerous driving gatherings.

In October, the Montgomery County Council approved legislation increasing the maximum civil fine for participation in illegal street takeovers from $1,000 to $5,000.

The legislation targets events where drivers block public roads, perform dangerous maneuvers and interfere with traffic.

County officials have raised concerns about the danger these gatherings pose to motorists, pedestrians and police officers responding to the incidents.

The February takeover became a prominent example of those concerns after police vehicles were damaged while officers attempted to control the crowd.

Henry’s sentence also underscores the difference between the prison term imposed by a court and the time a defendant is actually required to serve.

Although sentenced to five years, the 19-year-old is currently scheduled to serve 30 days, followed by three years of supervision.

He must also pay the county $2,000 and remain away from car meetups throughout his probation.

His first obligation comes Monday, when he must report to jail by 5 p.m.