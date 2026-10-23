Maryland woman wakes up thinking her lottery win was just a dream

A casual stop for scratch-off tickets during a night out in Lusby delivered a $30,000 top prize that seemed too good to be true.

LUSBY, MD – A Calvert County woman who rarely plays the lottery thought she was dreaming after a night out with friends ended with a $30,000 scratch-off win. The Prince Frederick resident purchased several tickets while visiting a sports bar in Lusby, then learned from a cashier that one of them was worth far more than she expected.

The woman was spending time with friends at Buckets Sports Bar and Grill about two weeks before claiming her prize. She walked to the neighboring Mimi’s Liquor and Gas Station at 12010 Rousby Hall Road, where she purchased four scratch-off tickets, including a $30 Maryland Lottery 30X Cash ticket.

When she scanned the ticket, the machine directed her to see the cashier rather than displaying a prize amount. The cashier confirmed that she had won $30,000, a result that left the occasional lottery player wondering whether the experience was real.

Night Out With Friends Turns Into Major Lottery Win

According to the Maryland Lottery, the Prince Frederick woman does not consider herself a regular lottery player.

She occasionally purchases scratch-offs and had recently won $100 playing 30X Cash. That smaller prize encouraged her to give the game another try.

While visiting Buckets Sports Bar and Grill with friends, she decided to purchase lottery tickets from the neighboring gas station and liquor store.

Her purchase included four scratch-offs, one of which was a $30 ticket for the recently launched 30X Cash game.

Rather than scratching off the entire ticket to reveal the prize, she scratched the barcode and scanned it.

The message instructed her to speak with the cashier.

“I just scratched the barcode and scanned it and the message said to ‘see cashier,'” she recalled during her October 20 visit to Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. “That’s when she told me it was $30,000.”

The unexpected announcement left her stunned.

$30,000 Prize Seemed Like a Dream the Next Morning

After learning she had won, the woman returned home with the news still difficult to believe.

The size of the prize was particularly surprising for someone who only plays the lottery occasionally.

Even after the cashier confirmed the result, she wondered whether the experience had really happened.

“I thought I was dreaming, but when I woke up the next day, I knew it was real,” she told Lottery officials.

The winner claimed her $30,000 prize Tuesday, October 20, at the Maryland Lottery’s Baltimore headquarters.

She has already decided how to handle the unexpected money.

Rather than making a major purchase, she plans to use part of the winnings to pay off bills and put the remaining money into savings.

For the Prince Frederick resident, the prize provides an opportunity to reduce expenses and strengthen her financial position.

Lusby Store Sells One of 30X Cash’s Early Top Prizes

Mimi’s Liquor and Gas Station, located at 12010 Rousby Hall Road in Lusby, will also receive a financial benefit from the winning ticket.

The Maryland Lottery is awarding the retailer a $300 bonus for selling a top-prize winner.

The 30X Cash scratch-off game launched September 18 with 320 top prizes of $30,000 each.

The Prince Frederick woman’s ticket was the eighth top-prize winner claimed since the game’s launch.

According to the Lottery’s October 22 announcement, 312 top prizes remained unclaimed at that time.

The game also had 37 second-tier prizes of $5,000 remaining, along with thousands of smaller prizes ranging from $30 to $500.

The number of prizes remaining can change as tickets are sold and winners claim their prizes, and it does not establish the odds of winning on an individual purchase.

For the Calvert County woman, a previous $100 win was enough to convince her to try 30X Cash again.