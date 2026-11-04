A Wicomico County deputy stopped a driver for an equipment violation and discovered a history of citations for driving without a valid license.

SALISBURY, MD – A Maryland woman who allegedly continued driving despite being stopped and cited numerous times for having no valid driver’s license was arrested during a traffic stop in Salisbury. Deputies said the woman admitted she did not have a license and acknowledged that she had previously been cited for the same offense.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as Beverly Ann Ennis, who was stopped Sunday, November 1, near North Salisbury Boulevard and East Naylor Mill Road. A deputy patrolling the area noticed a blue Ford traveling northbound with an equipment violation and initiated the traffic stop.

Photo: maryland woman with history of no-license traffic stops arrested again

During the investigation, Ennis allegedly admitted she did not possess a valid Maryland driver’s license. A records check confirmed that she held a Maryland identification card but did not have the required driver’s license or authorization to operate a motor vehicle.

Salisbury Traffic Stop Uncovers Repeated License Violations

The incident began when a Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy spotted a blue Ford traveling northbound along North Salisbury Boulevard.

The deputy observed an equipment violation and stopped the vehicle near the intersection with East Naylor Mill Road.

After identifying Ennis as the driver, the deputy began checking her driving credentials.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ennis acknowledged that she did not have a valid Maryland driver’s license.

A subsequent records check showed that she possessed a valid state identification card, which does not authorize someone to operate a motor vehicle.

Investigators also discovered that Ennis had been the subject of multiple previous traffic stops involving allegations of driving without a license.

Driver Allegedly Admits to Previous Citations

During the roadside investigation, Ennis reportedly told the deputy that she had been stopped and cited numerous times for driving without a license.

The deputy reviewed her driving history and found documented traffic stops involving the same alleged violation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities did not specify how many previous citations Ennis had received or when those incidents occurred.

The department also did not disclose whether those earlier citations resulted in convictions, fines or other court penalties.

The latest incident differed from an ordinary traffic citation because deputies decided to take Ennis into custody following the discovery of her documented history.

Police said her repeated alleged violations were the reason officers proceeded with an arrest rather than issuing another citation.

Wicomico County Deputy Arrests Driver Following License Check

Ennis was arrested on charges of driving without the required license and authorization to operate a motor vehicle.

After being taken into custody, she was transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office did not release her age, hometown or information about her detention status following processing.

Authorities also did not disclose whether any additional citations were issued for the equipment violation that initially prompted the traffic stop.

The department’s Field Operations Bureau announced the arrest Monday, November 2, describing the case as part of its ongoing traffic enforcement efforts.

The sheriff’s office said it remains focused on addressing repeated violations of Maryland traffic laws through proactive enforcement.

Maryland Driver Faces Charge Following Salisbury Arrest

Maryland law requires motorists operating vehicles on public roads to possess valid driving credentials appropriate for the vehicle they are operating.

A Maryland identification card provides proof of identity but does not serve as a driver’s license.

The sheriff’s office said Ennis’ documented driving history and her admission during the November 1 traffic stop contributed to the decision to arrest her.

The department did not announce a scheduled court appearance or provide information about any additional charges arising from the incident.

Ennis is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.