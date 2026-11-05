Maryland woman's bedtime lottery routine turns into $50k surprise

A Maryland Lottery newcomer who has been playing for less than a year lands a $50,000 scratch-off top prize just before bedtime.

BALTIMORE, MD – A Baltimore woman who only started playing the lottery within the past year has already landed a $50,000 top prize, just one week after celebrating a separate $500 win. The lucky player discovered her latest windfall while scratching tickets before heading to bed, then made a trip to the store to confirm what she could hardly believe.

The Maryland Lottery announced Wednesday, November 4, that the woman won the $50,000 top prize on a Multiply Your Money scratch-off ticket purchased at Loch Raven Exxon, located at 1500 East Northern Parkway in Baltimore City. The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Despite being relatively new to lottery games, the woman told officials she has experienced several wins since she began playing. Her preferred scratch-offs include In the Green, MONEY and Multiply Your Money, three games she says have produced the best results for her.

Baltimore Woman Discovers $50,000 Lottery Ticket Before Bed

The winning moment came during an ordinary evening at home, when the Baltimore resident was scratching lottery tickets shortly before going to sleep.

She noticed what appeared to be a winning combination on her Multiply Your Money ticket but wanted to make sure she was reading the results correctly.

Rather than immediately celebrating, she returned to the store to have the ticket scanned.

The verification confirmed a $50,000 top prize.

“I couldn’t believe it. Even though I win often, I didn’t believe my eyes when I saw how much I had won,” the woman told Maryland Lottery officials.

The result was especially surprising because she had celebrated another lottery prize just one week earlier.

That previous ticket had paid $500, making the latest win considerably larger than her recent success.

New Maryland Lottery Player Sticks With Favorite Scratch-Off Games

The Baltimore woman told lottery officials she has been playing for less than a year.

During that time, she has developed a preference for several scratch-off games that have produced winnings for her.

Her favorites are In the Green, MONEY and Multiply Your Money.

The player said those games have been particularly rewarding during her brief experience with the lottery, so she has continued purchasing them.

The Maryland Lottery did not disclose how many tickets she purchased before winning the $50,000 prize or how much she had spent on lottery games overall.

Her experience illustrates how a major prize can occur during routine play, although past winnings do not improve the odds of winning future scratch-off tickets.

Each scratch-off game has its own prize structure and published odds.

For this player, the latest purchase produced the largest prize she has reported to lottery officials.

Winner Calls Daughter After Confirming $50K Prize

After confirming the winning ticket, the Baltimore woman quickly contacted her daughter to share the news.

Although she was excited about the prize, she decided not to announce it widely.

According to the Maryland Lottery, the woman has shared the news with only a few family members.

The lottery did not publicly identify the winner or disclose her age.

Her plans for the $50,000 are focused on family expenses rather than a major luxury purchase.

The woman told officials she hopes to use the money to pay bills and provide financial assistance to her children.

The prize is subject to applicable tax withholding, so the amount ultimately received may be less than the advertised $50,000.

Loch Raven Exxon Earns $500 for Selling Winning Ticket

The winning Multiply Your Money scratch-off was sold at Loch Raven Exxon, located at 1500 East Northern Parkway in Baltimore.

The gas station will receive a $500 retailer bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the $50,000 top-prize ticket.

That bonus is separate from the winner’s payout and does not reduce the value of her prize.

The Maryland Lottery did not disclose when the ticket was purchased or whether the retailer had previously sold other major winning tickets.

Players can find game information, scratch-off prize details and claim instructions through the Maryland Lottery website.