Union, NJ – Before dawn Tuesday, a multiple-alarm fire ripped through a row of businesses in downtown Union. Two of the township’s busiest roads are closed until further notice, and police are warning drivers to stay away.

The fire started around 5 a.m. in a building at the corner of Axton Avenue and Stuyvesant Avenue, in the heart of the Union Center business district. Flames spread to neighboring buildings that house several ground-floor businesses, including Kung Fu Tea and Bonchon.

What We Know So Far: The fire broke out around 5 a.m. Tuesday at Axton and Stuyvesant avenues in Union Center.

Several businesses were damaged, and part of a roof collapsed.

No injuries have been reported.

Morris and Stuyvesant avenues are closed until further notice.

Part of the roof collapsed at one building. Because of the risk of further collapse, crews were pulled out of the structure and fought the fire from outside. Thick black smoke could be seen for miles, including from the Garden State Parkway.

Fire companies from Elizabeth, Linden, Irvington and Springfield helped Union firefighters at the scene. No injuries have been reported.

Fire officials said the fire was “basically contained” by late morning, meaning it was no longer spreading sideways into other buildings. Crews are expected to stay on scene for several hours to put out hot spots.

Road Closures in Effect

The Township of Union Police Department said drivers should “expect continued traffic delays, disruptions, and detours due to prolonged road closures of Morris Avenue and Stuyvesant Avenue.”

The following stretches are closed until further notice: Morris Avenue between Stuyvesant Avenue and Burke Parkway

between Stuyvesant Avenue and Burke Parkway Stuyvesant Avenue between Vauxhall Road and Morris Avenue

The closures also cut off the main entrance to Kean University, and ramp restrictions are in place from Route 22.

“Please avoid the area, if possible, plan accordingly, and stay safe!” police said.

The department said it will post new traffic updates and any additional closures as soon as it is advised, while emergency personnel remain on scene.

Drivers heading through the area can check real-time conditions through 511NJ.

For more Union and Union County news, follow Shore News Network.

Sources: Township of Union Police Department, 511NJ