Massive half-million-dollar lottery ticket sold at north plank road smoke shop

A North Plank Road smoke shop strikes lottery gold again, this time selling a half-million-dollar winning ticket.

NEWBURGH, N.Y. – A smoke shop in Newburgh has sold a New York Lottery ticket worth a staggering $500,000, bringing a half-million-dollar PICK 10 top prize to Orange County. The winning ticket was purchased at Smokes 4 Less on North Plank Road for Tuesday night’s drawing.

The New York Lottery announced that Smokes 4 Less, located at 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh, sold the top-prize ticket for the November 3 PICK 10 drawing. The ticket qualified for the game’s $500,000 grand prize by matching all 10 winning numbers.

The huge payout is another major lottery result for the Newburgh retailer, which has previously sold winning tickets in Powerball and TAKE 5 drawings. The latest prize is substantially larger than those earlier wins, putting the store back in the lottery spotlight.

Newburgh Smoke Shop Sells $500K PICK 10 Ticket

The winning ticket was sold at Smokes 4 Less, a retailer on North Plank Road that has developed a notable history of selling prize-winning lottery tickets.

Tuesday’s result delivered the $500,000 top prize in PICK 10, one of the New York Lottery’s daily draw games.

PICK 10 requires players to select 10 numbers from a field of 1 through 80. The game draws 20 winning numbers each evening, with the top prize awarded to a ticket matching all 10 selections.

The drawing takes place at approximately 8:30 p.m. every evening.

The New York Lottery’s announcement identified the selling retailer and the $500,000 prize but did not identify the ticket holder or provide details about how the numbers were selected.

Smokes 4 Less Has Sold Other Major New York Lottery Tickets

The North Plank Road business has appeared repeatedly in lottery prize announcements during 2026.

In July, the same retailer sold a $100,000 Powerball Power Play ticket, bringing another six-figure prize to Newburgh.

Earlier in the year, the store sold winning TAKE 5 tickets, including a March prize worth $15,668.50.

A separate April TAKE 5 ticket worth $19,274.50 was also sold at the same location.

Those earlier wins involved different lottery games, but all were associated with the Smokes 4 Less location at 59 North Plank Road.

Tuesday’s $500,000 PICK 10 ticket represents an especially substantial prize for the store, adding another major result to its lottery sales history.

New York PICK 10 Ticket Carries One-Year Claim Deadline

The $500,000 prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date under New York Lottery rules.

That gives the holder of the November 3 winning ticket until November 3, 2027, to claim the prize.

Players can verify their tickets and review claim procedures through the official New York Lottery website.

The lottery reports contributing $3.6 billion to public schools statewide during the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

New Yorkers experiencing gambling-related problems can seek confidential assistance through the state’s HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or by texting HOPENY to 467369.