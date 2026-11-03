Massive powerball drawing brings $50k prize to auburn supermarket

A grocery run on Loop Road delivers a major lottery prize.

AUBURN, N.Y. – A Wegmans supermarket in Cayuga County has sold a Powerball ticket worth $50,000, bringing a major lottery prize to Auburn during Monday night’s massive jackpot drawing. The winning ticket came from the grocery store on Loop Road, one of only two New York retailers identified with third-prize-winning tickets for November 2.

The New York Lottery announced that Wegmans, located at 1 Loop Road in Auburn, sold the $50,000 ticket. The entry matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball, qualifying for the game’s third-tier prize.

The winning numbers were 7, 23, 29, 64 and 66, with 23 drawn as the red Powerball. Monday’s drawing carried an estimated $804 million jackpot, but no ticket matched all six numbers to capture the grand prize.

Auburn Wegmans Lands Major Powerball Prize

The Loop Road supermarket became one of two New York locations to sell a $50,000 third-prize ticket during Monday’s drawing.

The other winning ticket was sold at Quick Stop in New City, Rockland County, bringing the combined value of the two reported prizes to $100,000.

Powerball’s $50,000 third-tier prize requires matching four white balls and the red Powerball. Matching all five white balls without the red Powerball would have produced a $1 million prize.

The Auburn ticket fell one white-ball match short of that larger payout, but still delivered a substantial prize from the nationally televised drawing.

Lottery officials identified the selling retailer and prize amount without disclosing additional details about the ticket purchase.

Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $835 Million

Monday’s drawing ended without a jackpot winner, pushing the estimated grand prize to $835 million for Wednesday, November 4.

The estimated cash value reached $357.9 million before applicable taxes, according to the official Powerball game information.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

Players select five white-ball numbers from 1 through 69 and one red Powerball from 1 through 26. The game offers multiple prize levels even when the jackpot remains unclaimed.

New York Lottery draw-game prizes can be claimed for up to one year after the drawing date, making November 2, 2027, the deadline for Monday’s winning ticket.

The New York Lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion to public education during fiscal year 2025-2026.