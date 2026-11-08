Mays Landing Woman Killed in Route 40 Crash in Hamilton Township

The crash shut down Route 40 in Hamilton Township for about four hours early Sunday, and police are asking witnesses to come forward.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A 23-year-old Mays Landing woman was killed early Sunday when her car rear-ended another vehicle on Route 40, left the road and hit a tree, Township of Hamilton police said.

Officers were called to Route 40 and Strand Avenue at about 6:18 a.m. on Nov. 8.

Giana Fortson was driving west on Route 40 in a 2008 Toyota Scion when she lost control and struck the back of a 2025 Nissan Versa, police said. The Nissan was being driven by Ashlie Guevara Angel, 20, of Pleasantville.

After the impact, Fortson’s car went off the road and hit a tree. Police said the Nissan also left the road and came to a stop in a residential yard on the eastbound side.

Driver was not wearing a seatbelt

Fortson suffered traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. She was alone in the car and was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Police have not said what caused Fortson to lose control. They also have not said whether road conditions, speed or other factors played a role.

Route 40 closed during investigation

Route 40 was closed for about four hours while investigators worked the scene.

The Township of Hamilton Rescue Squad, AtlantiCare Paramedics, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the New Jersey Department of Transportation also responded.

The same stretch of Route 40 was the scene of another deadly crash earlier this year. In late February, Township of Hamilton police reported that a 41-year-old Mays Landing man died when his car went off the road near Strand Avenue.

Anyone who saw Sunday’s crash is asked to call Sgt. Jacobi at 609-625-2700, ext. 541.