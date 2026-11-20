The full 3rd Circuit voted 10-3 against reconsidering whether the Newark congresswoman is immune from prosecution. That leaves her on track for trial on charges that she assaulted federal agents outside the ICE detention center.

NEWARK, N.J. — Rep. LaMonica McIver has lost another round in her fight to get federal assault charges thrown out. On Thursday, the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit refused to rehear her case, leaving in place an August ruling that cleared the way for a trial.

Only three of the 13 judges who voted supported McIver’s petition for a rehearing. In a one-paragraph order, Judge Cindy Chung wrote, “The petition for rehearing by the panel and the Court en banc, is denied.”

What happened in court this week The full 3rd Circuit voted 10-3 not to rehear McIver’s bid to dismiss her charges.

The decision keeps in place an August panel ruling that she must face trial on at least two of three counts.

McIver is accused of assaulting and impeding federal officers outside Delaney Hall in Newark in May 2025.

She has pleaded not guilty, says the prosecution is political retribution, and faces up to 17 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

McIver, a Democrat who represents New Jersey’s 10th District, said she and her lawyers are weighing their next steps. Her options could include asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the case. She again called the prosecution politically motivated, saying the Justice Department has been “weaponized.” She said she was charged “because I dared to do my job and conduct oversight of ICE.”

The charges stem from a chaotic confrontation on May 9, 2025, outside Delaney Hall, a privately run immigration detention center in Newark. McIver and other New Jersey Democratic members of Congress arrived for what they called an unannounced congressional oversight inspection. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was also at the facility and was arrested for trespassing, a charge that was later dropped. As agents moved in to arrest Baraka, a scuffle broke out at the gate, and prosecutors say McIver struck and grabbed federal officers.

A federal grand jury indicted McIver on three counts of forcibly assaulting, resisting, impeding and interfering with federal law enforcement officers. The indictment does not allege that any officers were injured. The two most serious counts each carry up to eight years in prison, and the third carries up to one year. All together, she faces up to 17 years if convicted on every count.

McIver’s lawyers have argued that the case should be dismissed because she was carrying out an official oversight visit. They say that makes her conduct a legislative act protected by the Constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause. They have also argued that she was singled out for selective and vindictive prosecution by the Trump administration.

Prosecutors reject that argument.

“Use of physical force is never, never covered by the Speech and Debate clause,” Justice Department attorney Mark Coyne told the appeals court in June.

TIMELINE: How the Case Unfolded May 9, 2025: McIver and other Democratic lawmakers go to Delaney Hall for an oversight visit. Baraka is arrested, and a confrontation breaks out with federal agents at the gate.

McIver and other Democratic lawmakers go to Delaney Hall for an oversight visit. Baraka is arrested, and a confrontation breaks out with federal agents at the gate. May 2025: Then-interim U.S. Attorney Alina Habba charges McIver with assaulting and impeding federal officers. Habba was later removed from the post after a federal court ruled she was serving unlawfully.

Then-interim U.S. Attorney Alina Habba charges McIver with assaulting and impeding federal officers. Habba was later removed from the post after a federal court ruled she was serving unlawfully. June 2025: A federal grand jury returns a three-count indictment. McIver pleads not guilty, and U.S. District Judge Jamel Semper sets a trial for Nov. 10, 2025.

A federal grand jury returns a three-count indictment. McIver pleads not guilty, and U.S. District Judge Jamel Semper sets a trial for Nov. 10, 2025. November 2025: Semper postpones the trial indefinitely while he weighs her motions to dismiss. He later rejects her claims of legislative immunity and selective prosecution. McIver appeals in late December.

Semper postpones the trial indefinitely while he weighs her motions to dismiss. He later rejects her claims of legislative immunity and selective prosecution. McIver appeals in late December. April 2026: Twenty former members of Congress, 17 of them Republicans, file a brief supporting McIver’s appeal.

Twenty former members of Congress, 17 of them Republicans, file a brief supporting McIver’s appeal. May 15, 2026: McIver announces she is expecting her second child.

McIver announces she is expecting her second child. June 23, 2026: A Third Circuit panel hears arguments in Delaware. McIver, several months pregnant, tells reporters the case is retribution by President Donald Trump.

A Third Circuit panel hears arguments in Delaware. McIver, several months pregnant, tells reporters the case is retribution by President Donald Trump. Aug. 26, 2026: In a split decision, the Third Circuit panel rules that McIver must stand trial on the two counts tied to specific actions: impeding Baraka’s arrest and pushing through officers to reach the facility. The third count is sent back to Semper for further review. The dissenting judge wrote that McIver made “plausibly incidental contact” with an officer while being blocked from her oversight visit.

In a split decision, the Third Circuit panel rules that McIver must stand trial on the two counts tied to specific actions: impeding Baraka’s arrest and pushing through officers to reach the facility. The third count is sent back to Semper for further review. The dissenting judge wrote that McIver made “plausibly incidental contact” with an officer while being blocked from her oversight visit. Late September 2026: McIver gives birth to a daughter, her second child with husband Khalif Thomas, becoming the first New Jersey member of Congress to give birth while in office. “Being a mom is one of the greatest joys of my life,” she said. Earlier, she said that “even though I’m facing 17 years in prison, I made the decision to get pregnant,” adding, “I refuse to let them take my joy or my future.”

McIver gives birth to a daughter, her second child with husband Khalif Thomas, becoming the first New Jersey member of Congress to give birth while in office. “Being a mom is one of the greatest joys of my life,” she said. Earlier, she said that “even though I’m facing 17 years in prison, I made the decision to get pregnant,” adding, “I refuse to let them take my joy or my future.” Nov. 19, 2026: The full Third Circuit denies her request for a rehearing.

No new trial date has been set. The case returns to Semper in Newark federal court unless McIver seeks review by the Supreme Court. The third count is still under review there.

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Sources: U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, Office of Rep. LaMonica McIver, U.S. Department of Justice