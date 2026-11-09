Mega millions drawing brings lucky surprise to monmouth county store

A Friday night Mega Millions ticket sold at a neighborhood store in Adelphia delivered a surprise payday for a New Jersey lottery player.

ADELPHIA, N.J. – Somebody who bought a Mega Millions ticket at a small convenience store in Monmouth County is starting the week with a serious reason to celebrate. A ticket sold at Country Farm in Adelphia matched enough numbers in Friday night’s drawing to win $20,000, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at Country Farm, located at 3335 Adelphia and Wyckoff Road, with the prize recorded for the November 6 Mega Millions drawing. The sale places the local convenience store among 17 New Jersey retailers and lottery sales channels associated with prizes of at least $10,000 during the past week.

Lottery officials have not released the winner’s identity or announced whether the prize has been claimed. New Jersey allows lottery winners to remain anonymous, meaning the person who purchased the winning ticket is not required to publicly step forward.

Friday Night Mega Millions Drawing Delivers Adelphia Payday

The New Jersey Lottery’s official Mega Millions results show that Friday’s winning numbers were 27, 34, 44, 53 and 64, with Mega Ball 1.

The Adelphia ticket won $20,000 in the drawing, which featured a national jackpot estimated at $505 million.

The Lottery’s weekly prize report identifies Country Farm as the retailer that sold the ticket but does not specify the exact number combination on the winning play.

Mega Millions tickets now include a built-in multiplier that can increase non-jackpot prizes.

A $20,000 payout is consistent with a $10,000 base prize multiplied by 2, although officials have not disclosed the ticket’s complete prize details.

The winning ticket represents another significant lottery prize for Monmouth County, where convenience stores, supermarkets and other retailers regularly sell tickets for the multistate drawing.

Another Monmouth County Store Sold a Big Winner Days Earlier

The Adelphia win wasn’t the only major lottery prize to surface in Monmouth County last week.

Two days earlier, a Crossword Bonanza scratch-off sold at Krauszers, located at 546 Park Avenue in Freehold, produced a $25,000 prize.

Together, the two winning tickets accounted for $45,000 in major lottery prizes reported in Monmouth County during the November 2 through November 8 reporting period.

Elsewhere in New Jersey, the week delivered even larger paydays, including a $1 million scratch-off sold at Netcong Valero in Morris County and the $847 million Powerball jackpot sold at Wegmans in Montvale.

But the Adelphia ticket still represents a significant win for whoever purchased it.

The Mega Millions drawing did not produce a jackpot winner, allowing the top prize to continue growing for the next drawing.

Country Farm Joins New Jersey’s Growing List of Lottery Winners

The $20,000 ticket adds another Monmouth County retailer to the state’s lottery winner reports.

Country Farm is located along Adelphia and Wyckoff Road, serving residents and motorists traveling through the area.

Lottery officials have not disclosed when the winning ticket was purchased, how many plays were on the ticket or whether the customer selected the numbers personally.

The prize is subject to applicable taxes, and the amount ultimately received by the winner may differ from the advertised total.

Players who purchased tickets for Friday’s drawing can compare their numbers against the official results through the New Jersey Lottery website.