Mexican National Held on ICE Detainer in Ocean County After Criminal Sexual Contact Arrest

Hipolito A. Torres, 36, is held without bail on three charges. If convicted on all of them, he could face up to 11 years in state prison.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — A 36-year-old Mexican man is in the Ocean County Jail on charges of criminal sexual contact, criminal coercion and criminal restraint. Federal immigration authorities have placed a detainer on him, jail records show.

Hipolito A. Torres was booked Wednesday and is being held without bail. Jail records list him as a citizen of Mexico, and ICE has filed a detainer against him.

Authorities have not released details about the case. That includes what Torres is accused of doing, where and when it happened, and which agency arrested him.

The charges are accusations. Torres is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

What the charges carry

The most serious charge is criminal restraint. Prosecutors use it when they believe someone held another person in involuntary servitude, and it is a third-degree crime under state law. A person commits that crime if he knowingly holds another in a condition of involuntary servitude.

The sexual contact charge falls under the state law covering sexual contact by force or coercion. Criminal sexual contact is a crime of the fourth degree.

The coercion charge involves threats to damage someone’s reputation to control what that person does. Criminal coercion is a crime of the fourth degree unless the threat is to commit a crime more serious than one of the fourth degree or the actor’s purpose is criminal, in which cases the offense is a crime of the third degree.

In New Jersey, a third-degree crime carries three to five years in state prison and a fine of up to $15,000. A fourth-degree crime carries up to 18 months and a fine of up to $10,000.

What happens with the ICE detainer

A detainer is ICE’s request to be told before an inmate is released, so agents can take custody. In New Jersey, the Immigrant Trust Directive limits what county jails can do with that request.

The rule prohibits police and correction officers from continuing to hold a detained individual arrested for a minor criminal offense past the time he or she would otherwise be released from custody simply because ICE has submitted a detainer. Jails can notify ICE about an upcoming release when the person faces violent or serious charges, such as rape or assault.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill made the directive state law when she signed it on March 25, as SNN reported. Ocean County has fought the rules since they first took effect and sued the state over them in 2019.

Detainers like this one keep coming up at the county jail. Last week, a 42-year-old Ecuadorian man with an ICE detainer was jailed without bail on child sexual assault charges.

Torres stays in custody until a pretrial detention hearing in Ocean County Superior Court in Toms River.