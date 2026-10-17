Middle Township Officer Critically Injured After Suspected Impaired Driver Strikes Him During Traffic Stop

Patrolman Austin Kapurelos was in critical but stable condition after Friday night’s crash on Route 47 South, and an Erma man faces charges.

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ — A Middle Township police officer suffered serious injuries Friday night when a suspected impaired driver struck him during a traffic stop on Route 47 South, authorities said.

Patrolman Austin Kapurelos was conducting the stop on Wildwood Boulevard shortly after 10 p.m. October 16 when he was hit. Emergency personnel provided aid before he was transported to AtlantiCare Medical Center, where police said he remained in critical but stable condition Saturday.

The driver, Lucio Lopez-Perez, 36, of Erma, stayed at the scene and was taken into custody, according to the Middle Township Police Department.

Lopez-Perez was charged with driving while intoxicated, assault by auto and violation of a public health and safety law resulting in serious bodily injury, along with other traffic offenses. He was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center on a warrant. The charges are allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Officers, residents rushed to help

No other injuries were reported. Route 47 South remained closed for approximately four hours while investigators examined the scene.

“We are grateful to the officers, emergency personnel, and members of the public who came to Ptl. Kapurelos’ aid,” Police Chief Super said. “We ask the community to respect the family’s privacy during Ptl. Kapurelos’ recovery.”

Mayor Christopher M. Leusner offered support for the officer and his family while urging drivers to stay off the road if impaired.

“Our officers put themselves in harm’s way every day to keep us all safe, and last night was a painful reminder of the risks they face during even the most routine duties,” Leusner said.

The police department and Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant video is asked to call Middle Township police at 609-465-8700.