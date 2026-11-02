Middletown convenience store scores big with $50k halloween powerball ticket

A Route 211 convenience store delivers a Halloween surprise worth celebrating.

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. – A QuickChek convenience store in Orange County sold a $50,000 Powerball ticket during Saturday night’s Halloween drawing, delivering a major lottery payday to a player in Middletown. The winning ticket was one of three third-prize winners sold across New York for the October 31 drawing.

According to the New York Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at QuickChek, located at 751-761 Route 211 East in Middletown. The ticket matched four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball, qualifying for the game’s $50,000 third-tier prize.

The winning numbers were 2, 4, 18, 50 and 56, with 20 drawn as the red Powerball. The winning ticket was sold as players across the country chased one of the largest Powerball jackpots of the year.

QuickChek on Route 211 Sells Major Powerball Winner

The Route 211 QuickChek became one of just three New York retailers to sell third-prize-winning tickets in Saturday’s drawing.

The $50,000 prize is awarded to players who correctly match four white balls and the red Powerball. Those tickets fall just one white-ball match short of the game’s second-tier $1 million prize.

The Middletown location joined retailers in Newburgh and Poughquag in selling tickets worth $50,000 apiece.

Together, the three tickets accounted for $150,000 in third-tier Powerball prizes across the Hudson Valley region.

The lottery announcement identified the retailers but did not provide information about the ticket purchasers.

Halloween Drawing Brings Big Wins Across New York

Saturday’s Powerball drawing carried an advertised jackpot of approximately $760 million, making it an especially high-profile night for lottery players.

Although no ticket matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, several players across the country collected substantial prizes.

Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

Players select five white-ball numbers from 1 through 69 and a separate red Powerball from 1 through 26.

New York Lottery draw-game tickets can be claimed for up to one year following the drawing date. The holder of the Middletown ticket has until October 31, 2027, to claim the prize.

The lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion to public schools statewide during the 2025-2026 fiscal year.