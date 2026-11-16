Police say the man knocked on a Sidney Court door with a box, pulled a handgun that turned out to be a BB gun, and ran after the homeowner fought back.

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. — He had a box in his hands and knocked like any delivery driver. When the homeowner opened the door, the man pulled out a gun, police said.

The homeowner fought back. During the struggle, the man dropped the gun and ran, according to the Middletown Township Police Department.

Officers were called to the home on Sidney Court on Saturday, Nov. 14, for a reported attempted robbery. They recovered the gun, which turned out to be a BB pistol, police said.

The search went on into the night. Police used drones and K-9 tracking dogs, but the man has not been found. Officers from Atlantic Highlands, Highlands and Sea Bright, along with the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, joined Middletown police in a regional search for him, any witnesses and evidence.

What police are looking for

Police describe the man as white, in his early 20s, wearing a flannel shirt, blue jeans and boots. He was last seen running from the area on foot. Police said there are reports he may have left in a black sedan; the make and model are unknown.

Security cameras captured the man as he walked up to the area and again as he ran off, police said.

Under New Jersey law, air guns, including BB guns, are classified as firearms. Police and prosecutors treat a robbery attempt with one as seriously as one with any other weapon.

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Middletown police Chief Weber is asking residents to call police if they notice anything suspicious. The department also had a reminder for anyone answering the door: if an unexpected delivery shows up, you don’t have to open the door to accept it. Most carriers will leave a package at the doorstep, and you can check tracking information before you answer.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information that could help is asked to contact Det. Ryan Pigott of the Middletown Township Police Department at 732-615-2120. Township news and public safety updates are posted on the Middletown Township website.