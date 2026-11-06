Middletown Police Sergeant Charged With DWI at Howell PAL Outside Elementary School

Sgt. Elzbieta Banel, 42, faces drunk driving and reckless driving charges after an incident Wednesday at a Police Athletic League building in Howell, according to court records.

HOWELL, N.J. – A Middletown Township police sergeant has been charged with driving while intoxicated after an incident at a Howell Township Police Athletic League facility that offers childcare programs, according to court records. Sgt. Elzbieta Banel, 42, was placed on administrative leave by her department. The charges are allegations, and Banel is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Charges Filed Over Wednesday Incident

Court records show Banel was arrested Wednesday at the Howell Police Athletic League facility on Kent Road. She was issued tickets for driving while intoxicated on school property or within 1,000 feet of a school, reckless driving, and driving under the influence of liquor or drugs. Reports place the incident at about 4:45 p.m.

Banel is scheduled to make her first appearance in Howell Township Municipal Court on Nov. 20 at 9 a.m. Court records did not list an attorney for her. Records also show a pending harassment charge against her in Toms River, which is also an allegation.

Department Confirms Administrative Leave

Middletown Police Chief Craig Weber said the department is aware of the arrest and confirmed that Banel is being placed on administrative leave. He said personnel matters prevent him from discussing the case further.

Banel joined the Middletown Township Police Department in 2016 and was promoted to sergeant in 2024, according to her professional profile. Attempts to reach her for comment were unsuccessful. Follow more Monmouth County news and Howell coverage on Shore News Network.