Mikie Sherrill Expresses Sympathy for “Man in Wheelchair” Who Killed 13 Soldiers on U.S. Army Base

The New Jersey governor warned about the burden on soldiers assigned to execute Nidal Hasan, who killed 13 people in 2009; his December execution remains scheduled after Trump canceled its livestream.

TRENTON, NJ — Gov. Mikie Sherrill is criticizing the planned firing squad execution of Fort Hood mass murderer Nidal Hasan, describing soldiers receiving orders to shoot a man in a wheelchair and warning about the lasting psychological consequences for those carrying out the sentence and having mercy on “This man in a wheelchair”.

During an October 16 appearance on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Sherrill imagined a young service member being told, “you’re going to go shoot this guy who’s in a wheelchair.” She said those assigned to the firing squad could carry the emotional burden throughout their lives.

Many of the soldiers who remember the massacre at Fort Hood have since retired, but the scars remain.

What happened at Fort Hood

Hasan, then an Army major and psychiatrist, opened fire inside Fort Hood’s Soldier Readiness Processing Center in Texas on November 5, 2009, as troops prepared for overseas deployments.

Armed with a semiautomatic handgun, he killed 12 active-duty soldiers and a retired soldier working as a civilian. More than 30 others were wounded. Witnesses reported that he shouted “Allahu akbar” before firing.

At his court-martial, Hasan represented himself and sought to argue that he had acted to defend Taliban fighters against American military operations in Afghanistan.

Why Hasan uses a wheelchair

Hasan was shot by responding law enforcement officers during the attack. His wounds left him paralyzed from the waist down, and he now uses a wheelchair.

The shooting unfolded as soldiers waited for immunizations and medical clearance. Hasan also fired at people fleeing toward the parking lot, according to accounts of the attack.

Death sentence followed convictions on 45 counts

A military panel convicted Hasan on August 23, 2013, of 13 counts of premeditated murder and 32 counts of attempted premeditated murder. Five days later, it sentenced him to death, dismissed him from military service, and ordered forfeiture of his pay and allowances.

President Donald Trump approved the death sentence on October 2nd. Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle subsequently directed that Hasan be executed by firing squad at Fort Hood at 1 p.m. Central Time on December 3, according to the Army’s announcement.

Trump cancels public broadcast

Trump canceled the planned livestream October 15 after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s proposal drew opposition from lawmakers and some shooting survivors.

“He will die, as scheduled, by firing squad, but this event will not be streamed,” Trump announced.

The December 3 execution date remains scheduled. The decision ended the public broadcast plan.

Sherrill warns about impact on soldiers

In a separate October 15 revised statement, Sherrill said Hasan deserved justice while condemning the proposed televised execution and its potential effect on military personnel.

“One aspect of this in particular keeps me up at night: the horror of detailing soldiers to be in the firing squad,” she said.

Sherrill described imagining her own children serving in the military and a young service member feeling obligated to participate despite moral objections. She also called on Congress to intervene against the public execution plan.