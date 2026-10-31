Mikie Sherrill Threatens to Block Russian Ship Carrying Diesel to Lower New Jersey Fuel Prices

New Jersey governor questions reported Russian fuel shipment as debate grows over energy prices and U.S. policy toward Moscow

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill is threatening action over a reported shipment of Russian diesel fuel headed toward a major New Jersey import terminal, according to information attributed to the Financial Times.

“Trump’s diesel deal with Putin is corrupt and illegal, and I am evaluating options to stop it from arriving at a port in New Jersey,” Sherrill said.

Sherrill is reportedly exploring whether the state can prevent the fuel from being unloaded, raising questions about New Jersey’s authority over international energy shipments and the broader U.S. policy governing trade with Russia.

The reported shipment comes as fuel prices remain a major political issue and as the United States continues to navigate sanctions, trade restrictions and energy policy involving Russia.

Sherrill has reportedly criticized President Donald Trump’s approach to fuel prices and his dealings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling the arrangement “illegal and corrupt.”

Any attempt by New Jersey to block an international fuel shipment would likely raise complicated legal questions involving federal authority over foreign commerce, sanctions and maritime trade.

The controversy comes as elected officials continue facing pressure over the cost of diesel and gasoline.

A large shipment of diesel could potentially affect regional supply, but the impact on retail prices would depend on the size of the cargo, market conditions, distribution costs and refinery and terminal capacity.