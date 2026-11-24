Trenton, NJ – Gov. Mikie Sherrill wants Democrats in Washington to run the federal government the way she says she is running New Jersey. The first item on her list is taking apart President Donald Trump‘s signature law.

On Monday, Sherrill sent a three-page agenda titled “The New Jersey Model: A Congressional Agenda for Costs, Kids, and Accountability” to New Jersey’s incoming congressional delegation and to Democratic leaders in both chambers. Democrats take control of the House and Senate in January.

Some are saying this is Sherrill’s unofficial launch of her 2028 presidential election campaign.

The memo opens with a direct attack on the president.

“America is at an inflection point,” Sherrill wrote. “Families are paying too much, the next generation is struggling to get a foot in the door, and the federal government is not delivering at the speed or the scale this moment demands. Donald Trump and his cronies are more focused on lining their pockets than driving down costs. And their corruption is hurting working Americans.”

What is Mikie Sherrill’s ‘New Jersey Model’ Sherrill’s top “Deliver Right Now” item calls on Congress to “Take down Trump’s H.R. 1,” the 2025 tax and spending law.

She also wants to end the war with Iran and eliminate Trump’s tariffs.

The memo pairs immediate demands with a longer-term blueprint for a Democratic administration in 2029.

It does not say what the proposals would cost or how they would be paid for.

Sherrill held up her own administration as the template.

“In New Jersey, we are taking a different approach: listening to working people, moving with urgency, challenging the status quo, beating back the Trump Administration when they try to harm New Jerseyans, and measuring success with results,” she wrote. “Now is the time for Democrats in Washington to apply the New Jersey model at the federal level.”

She also argued that undoing Trump’s agenda would not be enough.

“Repairing the damage from the Trump presidency will be necessary but not enough to truly change Washington or fully make the difference the American people need,” the memo states. “Democrats must also put forward an ambitious blueprint to build for a Democratic administration to hit the ground running in 2029.”

Immediate Demands Target Trump Policies

Under the heading “Deliver Right Now,” Sherrill’s first item targets H.R. 1, the sweeping Republican tax and spending package Trump signed in 2025. She calls on Congress to “Protect Medicaid coverage for millions of Americans, safeguard SNAP food assistance for families, and eliminate harmful cost shifts to states.”

The next item takes aim at foreign and trade policy. It reads: “End the war with Iran and eliminate the sweeping tariffs that drive up costs for American families and businesses.”

Her other immediate priorities include: Health care: “Extend ACA enhanced premium tax credits and invest in primary care, community health centers, and preventative health.”

“Extend ACA enhanced premium tax credits and invest in primary care, community health centers, and preventative health.” Energy: “Remove barriers to expanding clean energy generation and interstate transmission, and support smart investments in grid modernization and utility business models aimed at affordability and reliability.”

“Remove barriers to expanding clean energy generation and interstate transmission, and support smart investments in grid modernization and utility business models aimed at affordability and reliability.” Housing: “Fully fund the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act and expand incentives for transit-oriented development and the construction of starter homes and workforce and affordable housing.”

The housing bill Sherrill cites was a bipartisan package that became law in July with backing from both parties and the White House.

The memo also calls for reimbursing states for federal money the Trump administration withheld or canceled. “Pay states what they’re owed,” Sherrill wrote. Its accountability section, headed “End the Cost of Corruption,” calls for banning stock trading by members of Congress, the president and senior administration officials.

Its longer-term ideas include lowering the Medicare eligibility age from 65 to 55, guaranteeing health coverage for every child, capping child care costs at 7% of household income, and building a federal framework for regulating artificial intelligence. “We don’t have two years to wait to regulate AI,” Sherrill wrote.

The memo also calls for data centers to cover the cost of the power generation and transmission upgrades they require.

Even with Democrats controlling both chambers, any attempt to repeal H.R. 1 or end Trump’s tariffs would need the president’s signature or enough votes to override a veto.

Republicans have defended H.R. 1. They say it made the 2017 tax cuts permanent and that its new Medicaid work requirements target waste and fraud. GOP leaders have said the tariffs are meant to protect American manufacturing and pressure trading partners.

The memo comes after a bruising Nov. 3 midterm for New Jersey Republicans. Democrat Rebecca Bennett unseated Rep. Tom Kean Jr. in the 7th District, and Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock defeated Rep. Jeff Van Drew in the 2nd District. Rep. Chris Smith will be the lone Republican in the state’s 12-member House delegation.

New Jersey Republican State Chair Christine Hanlon pointed to national conditions for the losses. “You have the midterm backlash, which is normal, and then on top of that, you have a war, you have high gas prices,” Hanlon said.

Sherrill, a former Navy helicopter pilot, represented the 11th District in Congress from 2019 until she resigned in November 2025 after winning the governor’s race.

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Sources: Office of Governor Mikie Sherrill, Congress.gov