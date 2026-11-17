New Jersey is adding dedicated civil rights investigators, bias training for teachers, and new discipline guidance. State officials also plan to review how schools punish students.

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey is expanding its push against discrimination in public schools. Gov. Mikie Sherrill said Tuesday the state is stepping up as federal officials back away from that fight. She did not say which specific incidents led to today’s announcement.

The Department of Education is reviewing the state’s student code-of-conduct regulations. It will take public input in January 2027 on possible changes, including alternatives to suspensions and other exclusionary or punitive discipline, and adding restorative justice practices. That feedback will shape any proposed rule changes.

Sherrill, Attorney General Jennifer Davenport and Education Commissioner Dr. Lily Laux announced dedicated investigators, expanded training for educators and updated guidance for schools on discipline and bias-based harassment.

“Every child in New Jersey deserves a safe and fair environment to learn and grow,” Sherrill said. “As some in Washington retreat from the fight against discrimination in our schools, in New Jersey we are strengthening protections with dedicated investigators, expanded training for educators, and clear guidance for schools. My Administration will continue working to ensure discrimination and harassment never stand in the way of a child’s education.”

“Education is a fundamental right, but unfair treatment can create barriers to learning,” Davenport said. “We will keep working to provide all students with opportunities to learn free from the shadow of discrimination and bias-based harassment.”

The state Division on Civil Rights created a new Education and Public Accommodations Section within its Investigations Unit in July. The team of legal specialists and investigators is led by DCR Deputy Director Michael Campion. It is charged with proactively enforcing the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination. Its cases include unequal discipline, bias-based harassment and bullying, and accommodations for students with physical disabilities.

The division and the state Department of Education have also updated their joint guidance on discrimination in school discipline. They released a summary and data alongside it.

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Throughout the brief, Sherrill did not provide any specifics that influenced this new policy approach.

“DCR is committed to ensuring that New Jersey’s students receive equitable treatment in environments that foster learning,” said Division on Civil Rights Director Yolanda N. Melville. “We will use every available tool to ensure that students in New Jersey can fully access the educational opportunities and experiences to which they are entitled.”

Changes Coming to School Discipline Rules

Starting in January 2027, the Division on Civil Rights will offer new civil rights training for K-12 educators. It will cover how to respond to bias incidents and how to lead anti-bias discussions in the classroom. The division is also expanding outreach to students and parents about their rights, including protection from discrimination in school discipline.

“Every student deserves to be safe, supported, and successful in school,” Laux said. “Safe and welcoming learning environments are essential to that goal because students learn best when they feel they belong.”

The state budget for fiscal year 2027 also puts $500,000 into the School-Based Mental Health Services Provider Training Program. The money is meant to increase the number of qualified mental health providers working with New Jersey students. The department expects to give priority to communities with limited access to services and high student need. It will announce grant details in an upcoming Notice of Grant Opportunity.