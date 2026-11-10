Million-dollar lottery game delivers sweet surprise at hartford neighborhood market

An East Hartford player hit a five-figure payday on a Titanium scratch-off.

HARTFORD, CT – A Connecticut lottery player struck gold with a scratch-off ticket bearing a million-dollar name, walking away with a $25,000 prize from a Hartford neighborhood market. The winning ticket was purchased at Jamears Market LLC, giving an East Hartford resident a five-figure payday to start the week.

According to Connecticut Lottery winner records dated Monday, November 9, the player claimed the prize on the $1,000,000 Titanium scratch-off game. Jamears Market LLC in Hartford was identified as the retailer that sold the winning ticket.

The player lives in East Hartford, making this a win with connections on both sides of the Connecticut River. The published record does not identify the winner by name or disclose when the ticket was purchased.

Hartford Market Sells a Lucky Titanium Ticket

Jamears Market LLC has landed a notable lottery win after selling a scratch-off ticket worth $25,000.

The business is listed in the Connecticut Lottery’s authorized retailer directory, which identifies participating ticket sellers throughout the state.

The winning game, $1,000,000 Titanium, is an instant scratch-off with a top advertised prize of $1 million.

Although the game’s name features a seven-figure amount, the East Hartford player collected one of its smaller prizes, still worth a substantial $25,000.

The Lottery’s November 9 record confirms the payout but does not specify which symbols or play combinations produced the win.

Officials also did not disclose how many tickets the player purchased before claiming the prize.

East Hartford Player Collects Five-Figure Prize

The winning ticket was sold in Hartford, but the player who claimed the money is listed as an East Hartford resident.

The two communities sit across the Connecticut River from one another, making the winning ticket a local success story for the Greater Hartford area.

Scratch-off tickets differ from draw games such as Powerball and Mega Millions because players can check their results immediately rather than waiting for a scheduled drawing.

The Connecticut Lottery’s published winners list records the $25,000 Titanium prize among claims dated November 9.

The amount represents the reported prize before any applicable tax withholding.

The agency did not provide information about the winner’s plans for the money or whether this was the player’s first major lottery win.

Million-Dollar Scratch-Off Brings Hartford Another Winner

The latest prize adds Jamears Market LLC to the list of Connecticut retailers associated with significant lottery claims.

Players interested in the game’s remaining prizes and availability can check the Connecticut Lottery’s official website.

While the $1,000,000 Titanium game offers the possibility of a seven-figure top prize, this particular claim was for $25,000.

For the East Hartford player, that still represents a considerable payday from a ticket purchased at a Hartford market.